Red Sox How Triston Casas’s homer on Friday reminded Alex Cora of homers Barry Bonds used to hit Casas's homer on Friday went 435 feet to left-center field at one of the toughest ballparks to hit a home run. Triston Casas watched the ball on his fifth-inning swing carry to left-center before clearing the fence. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Triston Casas played a major role in a Red Sox win again on Friday.

The first baseman drove in a run on a double in the second inning to give the Red Sox the lead at the time. His big moment though came in the fifth. On the pitch after he fouled one off his leg and sat on the ground for a moment, Casas took Giants ace Logan Webb’s 92 mph sinker 435 feet to left-center for a solo shot, giving the Red Sox a 2-0 lead before winning 3-2.

Hitting deep home runs to center field hasn’t been uncommon for Casas lately. All seven of his homers in July have been hit to center, left-center, or right-center field. Six of those homers have gone at least 410 feet, too.

Friday’s homer was a little more unique though. Oracle Park has been one of the toughest ballparks to hit a home run at since it opened in 2000, especially if you hit the ball anywhere other than down the right-field line. Casas’s homer on Friday cleared the left-center fence that’s 399 feet from the plate, which is tough enough for a right-handed hitter, let alone a lefty going the opposite way.

Advertisement:

That earned Casas a pair of unique remarks from a pair of members of the Red Sox who used to play for the Dodgers. Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who played for the Giants’ division rival from 1998-04, said Friday’s home run reminded him of ones that Bonds hit during the all-time home run leader’s time at the ballpark.

“I played a lot of games here, and I saw one of the great ones dominating from 2000 to 2004,” Cora told reporters Friday. “And that ball [Casas] hit to left-center, that was one of the best home runs I’ve seen here. And I saw many. I saw [Bonds] hit No. 500, No. 600, No. 700, No. 73 … That was a great swing.”

Justin Turner, who played for the Dodgers from 2014-22, could only think of one other home run that rivaled it.

“The only other one I’ve seen that was remotely close to that is when [Corey] Seager hit one up into left-center that was pretty far,” Turner told reporters. “I don’t know which one went further but both probably were equally as impressive.”

Casas appreciated the comparisons after the game, especially the one his manager made.

Advertisement:

“Anytime I can get compared to Barry Bonds, that’s awesome,” Casas said. ” … It feels good just to contribute. Getting mentioned with Barry is nice in its own right, but ultimately, I’m just trying to grind out at-bats.”

After struggling to start the season, Casas has been one of the best first basemen at the plate since the start of June and has been on a Bonds-like tear since the All-Star break. He’s hit .472 with a 1.707 OPS to go along with seven homers and 13 RBIs in 12 games since the season resumed.

Last week, Cora compared Casas’s turnaround from his April struggles to Dustin Pedroia, who similarly hit below .200 during the first month of his rookie season. As Casas might be on a similar trajectory as the Red Sox icon was when he won Rookie of the Year in 2007, he’s just happy with his results at the plate.

“I’m in a good spot right now,” Casas said. “I’m trying to hit the ball where it’s pitched.”