Red Sox reportedly still 'considering' and 'debating' trading Adam Duvall, James Paxton ahead of deadline The Red Sox are also reportedly looking at pitchers who still have team control left beyond the 2023 season.

The trade deadline is just two days away, but it appears the Red Sox haven’t committed to a specific approach yet.

Boston is still “considering” trading Adam Duvall and there has been some “debate” if it should move James Paxton, The Athletic’s Chad Jennings reported Sunday. However, the Red Sox could take a buy and sell approach as they’ve looked into pitchers that “have options remaining and would come with several years of team control,” according to Jennings.

Both Duvall and Paxton have been viewed in the weeks leading up to the deadline as the players the Red Sox would most likely trade if they were to be sellers.

Paxton would likely net the biggest haul between the two players. The 34-year-old lefty has been strong this season in his return from Tommy John surgery and other ailments, posting a 6-2 record with a 3.34 ERA. He’s also only on a $4 million contract for this season.

During Fox’s broadcast of Saturday’s Red Sox-Giants game, Ken Rosenthal summed up the conundrum the Red Sox face by possibly trading Paxton while sitting just two games out of a playoff spot.

“The big question revolves around James Paxton, they could get a premium package in return, but the Red Sox would need to replace him somehow,” Rosenthal said.

Paxton produced a solid result in his start on Saturday against the Giants though he was a bit uneven. He gave up a run in the first inning, which was the only one he allowed on the day, but also found himself in several jams, causing him to throw 104 pitches in five innings. He ended up allowing a run eight hits, two walks, and five strikeouts over five innings.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Paxton was adamant that the trade speculation surrounding him didn’t affect his performance, saying he was “just focused on helping our team win a ballgame.”

Paxton also reiterated his desire to remain in Boston following Tuesday’s trade deadline.

“I’d love to stay,” Paxton said. “I’d love to fight for this team and get into the postseason. That’s what we want to do here.”

There haven’t been many reported suitors for Paxton, though things could obviously heat up prior to the deadline. The Rangers had scouts to observe Paxton’s start on Saturday though, The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams reported. Texas traded for Max Scherzer on Saturday, which could play a role in its possible interest.

As for Duvall, he is on a one-year deal and with Jarren Duran’s emergence, the veteran could be expendable. Rob Refsnyder has also been a reliable right-handed hitting outfielder off the bench and Trevor Story’s imminent return could also make it easier for the Red Sox to move the slugger.

The Phillies have some interest in Duvall, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray.

“The Red Sox, they are trying to maintain being competitive this year while also having an eye towards next year, which is why I think they end up moving free-agents-to-be,” Murray said on “The Baseball Insiders” podcast. “An Adam Duvall type makes a whole lot of sense. Maybe they can upgrade a different part of their roster for this year and next year in a potential trade to do so.

“I know there’s quite a bit of interest in Duvall, by the way. I think he’s got a good chance of being traded. One team I’ve heard there is the Phillies that likes him a lot, but they are far from alone there.”