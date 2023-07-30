Red Sox Red Sox would reportedly ‘have to be blown away’ with offer if they were to trade James Paxton "We’ve got a great group of guys and we’re looking forward to making a push for the postseason." James Paxton could be a valuable trade asset in the coming days. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Despite a high pitch count, James Paxton turned in yet another solid start (5.0 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 5 K) for the Red Sox on Saturday night in San Francisco.

It remains to be seen if the veteran lefty will log another start in a Red Sox uniform this season.

As noted in The Athletic, the Red Sox are still “considering” trading Adam Duvall and there has been some “debate” whether the team should move Paxton.

With the MLB trade deadline set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox have yet to declare if they’re going to be buyers or sellers.

Even if Boston opts to toe the line between both designations and decides to deal assets and add talent, an accomplished starter on a one-year contract like Paxton could net a strong return.

A contending team bracing itself for a deep run in October would covet an asset like Paxton. The 34-year-old starter has impressed this season in his return from Tommy John surgery and a number of other ailments.

Not only is Paxton 6-2 on the season with a 3.34 ERA, but his cheap, short-term deal ($4 million) would be easy to absorb for countless suitors.

But even if the Red Sox might be listening in on offers for key assets like Paxton, Boston reportedly needs to be knocked over with a pitch if they ultimately decide to ship one of their best starters out.

According to Rob Bradford of WEEI.com, the “feeling of teams talking to Red Sox is that Sox would have to be blown away if they were to deal Paxton.”

Feeling of teams talking to Red Sox is that Sox would have to be blown away if they were to deal Paxton — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) July 30, 2023

Given Paxton’s strong play on the mound this season, coupled with Boston’s own desire to remain competitive amid its second-half surge, it makes sense the Red Sox would place a high premium on the southpaw in any potential trade.

“The big question revolves around James Paxton, they could get a premium package in return, but the Red Sox would need to replace him somehow,” Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal said of a potential Paxton trade during Saturday’s broadcast.

Speaking after his start on Saturday, Paxton brushed aside talk of trade rumors and what jersey he might don for his next start in the coming days.

“I wasn’t thinking about that at all out there,” Paxton said of trade whispers, per Sean McAdam of MassLive.com. “I’m just focused on helping our team win a ballgame.”

Even if Boston does opt to part with potentially redundant assets on the roster like Duvall, Paxton has been right there with Brayan Bello as the most consistent starter on the Red Sox roster.

Injured pitchers like Chris Sale, Garrett Whitlock, and Tanner Houck are nearing returns from the IL, but the case can be made that the Red Sox should be focused on adding more pitching at the deadline, rather than moving someone like Paxton.

“I think it’ll be great to get past that so it’s not a thing that’s being talked about in the locker room and stuff like that,” Paxton said of the deadline. “It’s a thing. But we feel good about where we’re at right now.

“We’ve got a great group of guys and we’re looking forward to making a push for the postseason. … “We’ve got some guys coming back from injury that I think will really provide a jolt here with Sale, [Trevor] Story and the other guys coming back. If they do something else, that’s great, but we like the guys we’ve got in this room.”

