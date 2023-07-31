Red Sox What trade chips do the Red Sox have ahead of MLB’s trade deadline? Less than 24 hours away from MLB’s trade deadline, it remains unclear if the Red Sox will opt to buy or sell. Alex Verdugo has been mentioned in trade rumors over the last few days. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Less than 24 hours away from MLB’s trade deadline (6 p.m. on August 1), it remains unclear if the Red Sox will opt to buy or sell during this critical juncture.

Much like last season, the Red Sox could also opt to do a bit of both.

But whatever course that Chaim Bloom charts for Boston over the next day, the Red Sox should have no shortage of assets available to both sell off for future pieces or deal in order to bolster this current roster.

Here’s a rundown of some of Boston’s top trade chips:

Adam Duvall, OF

Even if the Red Sox do opt to add at the deadline, a veteran like Duvall does seem like an obvious candidate to be flipped in what is now a crowded outfield.

Initially brought in as a steadying presence with some much-needed pop, Duvall has been on the outside looking in at regular reps given Jarren Duran’s surprise emergence out in center field. The strong play of both Alex Verdugo and Masataka Yoshida gives Boston three strong starting outfielders already.

Duvall dominated in his first few weeks with Boston, slugging four home runs and driving in 14 runs over his first eight games in March and early April. But a broken wrist sidetracked his 2023 campaign, putting him on the shelf for two months.

ADAM DUVALL WALK OFF MISSILE pic.twitter.com/LJvRQ8M91f — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) April 1, 2023

Since returning from the IL on June 9, Duvall is batting just .208 with five home runs and 15 RBI over 36 games.

With Duvall currently on a one-year deal, Boston could flip him to a team in need of a starting outfielder, with the Red Sox handing regular reps to Duran in center and keeping Rob Refsnyder as the fourth outfielder.

The Phillies have some interest in Duvall, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray.

“The Red Sox, they are trying to maintain being competitive this year while also having an eye towards next year, which is why I think they end up moving free-agents-to-be,” Murray said on “The Baseball Insiders” podcast. “An Adam Duvall type makes a whole lot of sense. Maybe they can upgrade a different part of their roster for this year and next year in a potential trade to do so.”

James Paxton, P

An established pitcher like Paxton in the midst of a resurgent season could net a hefty return for the Red Sox.

After multiple seasons lost to Tommy John surgery and other ailments, Paxton has been a strong addition to Boston’s starting rotation in 2023, posting a 6-2 record with a 3.34 ERA. Add in his one-year contract ($4 million in salary), and Paxton is exactly the type of rental piece that multiple contenders will line up for at the deadline.

Of course, the argument for keeping Paxton is that he’s been a key piece in Boston’s second-half surge, with the southpaw standing right next to Brayan Bello as arguably the two bright spots in the starting rotation.

James Paxton's 2Ks in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/xmiOnyrhbo — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 29, 2023

Even with reinforcements like Chris Sale, Garrett Whitlock, and Tanner Houck on the way, that trio’s injury history doesn’t exactly offer much in terms of confidence in their ability to duck the injury bug once again.

By that same token, Boston might also opt to sell high on a pitcher with a lengthy injury history in Paxton, especially if they think the veteran doesn’t factor into their long-term plans.

On Sunday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com tweeted that the “feeling of teams talking to Red Sox is that Sox would have to be blown away if they were to deal Paxton.”

Alex Verdugo, OF

Verdugo’s inclusion on this list might come as a surprise, given that his strong season has played a large role in Boston’s current playoff push.

But according to Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam of MassLive.com, the Red Sox are indeed listening in on offers for the 27-year-old outfielder.

With another year of team control, Verdugo doesn’t exactly seem like the asset that Boston would want to move.

But with Durran’s emergence and outfield prospects like Ceddanne Rafaela making a push down in the minors, perhaps Boston opts to sell high on Verdugo — especially if the return brings in a controllable asset that addresses a more pressing need, especially in the rotation.

So far, no talks regarding a contract extension between Verdugo and the Red Sox have taken place.

Verdugo was arguably a snub for the All-Star Game in 2023. Through the first 72 games of the season, Verdugo batted .307 with 26 doubles and an .856 OPS through the first 72 games of the season, complimenting his play at the plate with Gold-Glove-caliber defense in right field.

ALEX VERDUGO COMES DOWN WITH IT AND JOHN SCHREIBER IS FIRED UP!pic.twitter.com/LV6R3AAYcS — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) July 27, 2023

But since June 28 (22 games), Verdugo is batting just .148 with 12 hits, one double and just seven RBI.

Ceddanne Rafaela, OF/2B

If the Red Sox realistically want to acquire impact players at the deadline (especially players with term), they’re going to have to drain some of their promising prospect pool.

Rafaela has seen his stock soar this season, with the 22-year-old tabbed as Boston’s No. 2 prospect on MLB.com and SoxProspects.com’s No. 3 ranking.

Rafaela’s advanced glove at both second and especially in the outfield had him projected as a key utility piece in the big leagues. But his increased production at the plate offers hope that Rafaela can develop into an everyday contributor.

Ceddanne Rafaela makes a highlight catch every damn day.



pic.twitter.com/MgVYUCxkHc — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) July 31, 2023

Since getting the call-up to Triple-A Worcester, Rafaela is batting .317 with six home runs and 20 RBI over 25 games.

His speed is also impressive, with Rafaela swiping 30 bags over 60 games with Double-A Portland earlier this season.

Rafaela could earn a look up with Boston later this season, especially if the Sox move another outfielder or two in the next day.

Ceddanne Rafaela is a synonym for Absolute Electricity⚡️ pic.twitter.com/B4aNiAZlSS — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) July 30, 2023

But if Boston is trying to deal for an impact player, a polished prospect like Rafaela that’s on the cusp of big-league reps could be an appealing target.

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Given both Dalbec’s age (28) and extensive time down with Triple-A Worcester, it seems unlikely that the Red Sox would get a significant return in any trade involving the power-hitting first baseman.

Still, the case could be made that Dalbec deserves a shot up in the big leagues somewhere, with Boston no longer a feasible option with first baseman Triston Casas heating up at the plate.

Even though Dalbec’s contact rate has plummeted against MLB competition in his career, he has provided plenty of pop with Worcester. In 76 games with the WooSox, Dalbec is batting .295 with a 1.017 OPS and 25 home runs.

omg. Bobby Dalbec just hit this ball 515 feet. five hundred fifteen.



f i v e h u n d r e d f i f t e e n. pic.twitter.com/2ZoJkYNniz — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) May 19, 2023

Perhaps he’s just a tweener better suited to dominate in the minors. Still, Dalbec hopefully finds a new home at some point in the next day.

Nick Yorke, 2B

Yorke, tabbed as Boston’s No. 3 prospect on MLB.com, is in the midst of an impressive bounce-back campaign with Double-A Portland.

The 21-year-old second baseman has formed an effective 1-2 punch with Marcelo Mayer in Portland, with Yorke bashing 10 home runs and 43 RBI over 77 games with the Sea Dogs in 2023.

Big homer from Nick Yorke. His first since June 20th.



Returned a few days ago after missing a week with a lower body injury.



Looks healthy.



pic.twitter.com/2xFlnsTDxX — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) July 30, 2023

A bat-first option if he advances to the majors, Yorke could be an expendable asset in the short-term for Boston, especially if Mayer takes over at shortstop in the coming years and Trevor Story slots back over to second.

Marcelo Mayer, SS

The crown jewel of the Red Sox’ farm system, Mayer is projected to be Boston’s shortstop of the future.

A five-tool talent currently playing with Double-A Portland, Mayer is most likely off-limits for Bloom and the Red Sox.

Time to call up Marcelo Mayer forever. pic.twitter.com/PV1O6bTM3B — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 8, 2023

But the 20-year-old is exactly the type of player that every other GM would pick up the phone for if Boston was to dangle him on the trade market. Realistically, Boston isn’t even mentioning Mayer in talks unless it was for a superstar (Shohei Ohtani? Juan Soto?) or a key player with plenty of team control.

If Mayer does pack his bags between now and Tuesday evening, the Red Sox are clearly swinging for the fences.