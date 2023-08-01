Red Sox Report: Red Sox will likely keep Alex Verdugo The Red Sox reportedly told other teams that Verdugo will not be traded this season. The Boston Red Sox have reportedly inquired about Verdugo to other teams, but it turns out that he will likely not be dealt. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Alex Verdugo might not be going anywhere.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported on Monday that the Boston Red Sox told teams interested in acquiring Verdugo that they will be keeping him for at least the remainder of the 2023 season.

Verdugo has been a core member of a Red Sox team that has remained competitive throughout a turbulent year. He may have cooled down from his hot start, but his charisma and defense make him important in Boston.

But beyond this season, his future with the Red Sox is unclear. Verdugo will be a free agent in 2024, and the Red Sox have shown no indication they want to extend his contract. He has been an outfield regular since arriving to Boston, and has even displayed flashes of excellence there. But it’s unclear whether the Red Sox think that’s enough to rely on him long-term.

A crowded outfield in 2023 with multiple outfield prospects in Triple-A Worcester does not make Verdugo’s job any more secure. If the Red Sox keep him for this season, they could potentially look to deal him before his contract expires.

For now, though, Verdugo appears to be safe. Reports surfaced on Monday from MassLive’s Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam that the Red Sox were listening to offers for Verdugo. But it did not seem as if they were shopping him, just doing their due diligence and testing his market. The Red Sox do have needs, specifically starting pitching, so any potential trade of a current lineup regular remains on the table.

The Sox appear to be both buying and selling at this year’s trade deadline, similarly to last year. They have already sold Kiké Hernandez by trading him to the Los Angeles Dodgers for two Triple-A relief prospects. If they want to continue selling, they have other trade chips: Adam Duvall will be a free agent at the end of this season, and they could get value out of him from a team looking to add his power.

James Paxton will also be a free agent this winter, but the Red Sox are reportedly reluctant to trade him, even though he might net a premium return.

It’s unclear what the Red Sox plan to do before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. It’s possible the team could look completely different by then. But it does seem like Verdugo will stay for at least this season and contribute to Boston’s playoff push.