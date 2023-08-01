Red Sox Justin Turner day-to-day with left heel contusion Turner suffered this injury in the 9th inning of Monday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Justin Turner has been one of the Red Sox's best players this season. Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo

The injury bug bit the Boston Red Sox again, but this time it spared them from something devastating.

Designated hitter Justin Turner is day-to-day with a left heel contusion (h/t Chris Cotillo of MassLive). He left Monday’s game against the Seattle Mariners after he jammed his foot running to first base in the ninth inning.

This injury does not appear to be serious, with manager Alex Cora offering a few words of optimism to reporters after the game.

“They’re gonna check on him but he should be fine,” Cora said, per Cotillo. “It was his [heel] when he hit the bag so we’ll see how he feels.”

Advertisement:

The Red Sox have been on fire since the summer began, and Turner is a huge part of that. He has totaled a major league-leading 49 RBIs since June 1 and has been hitting .341 with a 1.020 OPS since that month ended. He has single handedly kept the Red Sox offense in several games this season, twice against the San Francisco Giants this weekend.

Justin Turner doing this at 38 is just wild pic.twitter.com/YhuSDhzzzJ — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) July 29, 2023

This isn’t Turner’s first baseball injury this calendar year, and it certainly isn’t the worst. A fastball hit him in the face during a spring training game on March 9, but he was back in action two weeks later.

As of Tuesday morning, Turner is questionable for Tuesday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Regardless of Turner’s status, the game will start at 9:40 p.m., when Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller will take the mound and oppose Brayan Bello and the Red Sox.