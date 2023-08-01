Red Sox Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck threw bullpens Tuesday, and other Red Sox injury news While a return date is not set for either Whitlock or Houck, they are progressing nicely. Garrett Whitlock (pictured) threw a bullpen on Tuesday, as did Tanner Houck. Charles Krupa/AP Photo

Boston Red Sox starters Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck each threw bullpen sessions on Tuesday, The Athletic’s Chad Jennings reports.

Both pitchers have been on the 15-day injury list for over a month. Whitlock has been sidelined since July 3 with a bone bruise in his elbow, and an unlucky line drive to Houck’s face has kept him out since June 16.

The Red Sox have used both Whitlock and Houck exclusively as starters this season. That may change upon their returns, as the Sox are debating transitioning them back into the relief roles they primarily played in 2022. Houck prefers to remain a starter, but wants to return to the team in any capacity first and foremost.

Advertisement:

“I see myself as a starter for the rest of my career,” Houck said, per NESN’s Gayle Troiani. “But, I’m sure as things get a little bit closer to getting back to the team, we’ll have more conversations with that going forward. Right now, mainly just getting back healthy. Hopefully be back with the team here soon.”

Whitlock, however, does not care where he pitches when he comes back, as long as he can help win games.

“Shoot, I mean I told you all this since Day 1, I’ll be the freaking janitor,” Whitlock told NESN’s Adam Pellerin. “So, it really doesn’t matter. Whatever the team needs. That’s always been my mindset. That’s what I’m already doing, willing to do.”

No timetable is set for either pitcher’s return, but Houck is reportedly further along than Whitlock.

Garrett Whitlock has his changeup back.



Made a big difference tonight.



pic.twitter.com/4D2JrLX78R — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) May 28, 2023

Other injury news:

Chris Sale will begin his rehab assignment on Tuesday, starting for Triple-A Worcester. Red Sox manager Alex Cora has said Sale will need at least two rehab outings before coming back to Boston, meaning that a mid-August return date is not too far-fetched. Tuesday will mark his first game since June 1, when he left his Cincinnati start early with shoulder soreness. This injury caused the Red Sox to put him on the 60-day injury list about a week later.

Trevor Story went hitless on Monday’s doubleheader, but has put together a strong rehab assignment so far. He will continue playing shortstop and batting second for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday. He wants to return during Boston’s upcoming Fenway Park homestand on Aug. 4, but this date is not a sure thing, per The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.

The Red Sox will activate Reese McGuire either Tuesday or Wednesday against his hometown team, Seattle, per MLB.com. He will resume his role as backup catcher, and the move will likely send Jorge Alfaro back to Worcester. A right oblique strain put McGuireon the 10-day IL on June 22.

As reported earlier today, Justin Turner is day-to-day with a left heel contusion and is still questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Mariners.

Joely Rodríguez will make his third trip to the IL this season, sitting out for at least 15 days with inflammation in his right hip. Replacing him will be Joe Jacques, who the Red Sox called up from Worcester.

The Red Sox have completely shut down Corey Kluber from all baseball activity. He earned three runs and just two strikeouts in his last outing on July 26.