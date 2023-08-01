Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck threw bullpens Tuesday, and other Red Sox injury news

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
Boston Red Sox starters Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck each threw bullpen sessions on Tuesday, The Athletic’s Chad Jennings reports.
Both pitchers have been on the 15-day injury list for over a month. Whitlock has been sidelined since July 3 with a bone bruise in his elbow, and an unlucky line drive to Houck’s face has kept him out since June 16.
The Red Sox have used both Whitlock and Houck exclusively as starters this season. That may change upon their returns, as the Sox are debating transitioning them back into the relief roles they primarily played in 2022. Houck prefers to remain a starter, but wants to return to the team in any capacity first and foremost.
“I see myself as a starter for the rest of my career,” Houck said, per NESN’s Gayle Troiani. “But, I’m sure as things get a little bit closer to getting back to the team, we’ll have more conversations with that going forward. Right now, mainly just getting back healthy. Hopefully be back with the team here soon.”
Whitlock, however, does not care where he pitches when he comes back, as long as he can help win games.
“Shoot, I mean I told you all this since Day 1, I’ll be the freaking janitor,” Whitlock told NESN’s Adam Pellerin. “So, it really doesn’t matter. Whatever the team needs. That’s always been my mindset. That’s what I’m already doing, willing to do.”
No timetable is set for either pitcher’s return, but Houck is reportedly further along than Whitlock.
Other injury news:
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.