Red Sox Red Sox trade for Brewers infielder Luis Urias Urias was sent down to Triple-A by the Brewers at the end of June after an extended slump at the plate. Luis Urias will be looking for a clean slate with the Red Sox. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Minutes after the MLB’s 6 p.m. trade deadline, Chaim Bloom confirmed that the Red Sox did pull off one last-second deal.

The Red Sox acquired Brewers infielder Luis Urias on Tuesday evening, bolstering Boston’s depth up the middle with a low-risk, high-reward option.

According to Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe, the Red Sox traded RHP Bradley Blalock in exchange for Urias. Urias will report to Triple-A Worcester.

It’s been a tough season for the 26-year-old Urias, who remains under team control through the 2025 season.

Urias was a productive hitter in the Brewers’ lineup over the previous two seasons, belting 23 home runs and 75 RBI during the 2021 season. He batted just .239 in 2022, but still clubbed 16 home runs and 47 RBI over 119 games.

But Urias found himself sidetracked at the very start of the 2023 season, injuring his hamstring in Milwaukee’s opening game and not returning to the lineup until June 5.

Since then, Urias hasn’t been able to find his rhythm at the plate, batting .145 with a .299 on-base percentage, .236 slugging percentage, one homer and five RBIs in 20 games since returning from the IL. He was assigned to Triple-A Nashville at the end of June amid his extended slump.

If he’s eventually called back up to the MLB ranks, Urias will likely compete for reps alongside other middle infielders like Pablo Reyes, Christian Arroyo and Yu Chang. Trevor Story’s expected return will further bolster Boston’s infield depth in the coming weeks.