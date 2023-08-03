Red Sox Triston Casas named AL Rookie of the Month for July Casas's outstanding July made him the 10th Red Sox to ever earn this award. Triston Casas' seven home runs in July helped him win AL Rookie of the Month for July. Jeff Chiu/AP Photo

The Red Sox may have a future star in their hands.

On Monday, first baseman Triston Casas was named the American League Rookie of the Month for July 2023. He is the 10th Red Sox player ever to take home this award, the first since fellow first baseman Bobby Dalbec won it in Aug. 2021.

The Red Sox drafted Casas 26th overall in the 2018 MLB Draft, and he made his MLB debut at the end of last season as the Red Sox’ No. 2 prospect. He had a rough start to his first full season in Boston, but has improved as each month has passed.

July was by far Casas’s best month in the majors. He went .348/.442/.758 with a 1.199 OPS, scoring 16 total runs and adding 12 RBIs. He led all American League rookies in home runs with seven (fourth in MLB), two of which came against then-New York Mets ace Max Scherzer in one game. That July 25 game was the first time a rookie has ever done that while facing Scherzer.

His statistical dominance in July extends beyond home runs. Casas also led AL Rookies with more than three ABs last month in OPS, slugging percentage, extra-base hits (12) and total bases (50), and tied Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson to lead walks (11). He came in second in on-base percentage, batting average and runs (16), and his 12 RBIs tied teammate Masataka Yoshida for fourth.

Triston Casas: .349 AVG, 1.199 OPS, 7 HR, 13 RBI

Francisco Alvarez: .275 AVG, .974 OPS, 8 HR, 16 RBI



Your AL and NL Rookies of the Month for July! pic.twitter.com/189wkTedXi — MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2023

Casas joins an elite class of American League rookies to win the award so far this year, including Henderson and Texas’ Josh Jung. His National League counterpart for this honor is the Mets’ Francisco Alvarez, who at one point was the top prospect in baseball.

The Red Sox will rely on Casas for years to come. He is a key part of their young core alongside Rafael Devers, Brayan Bello and Jarren Duran, with many more names in the minor leagues waiting to join them. If this award is any indication of Casas’s production going forward, then the future looks bright for the Red Sox.