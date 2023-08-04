Red Sox Red Sox recall Luis Urías, DFA Christian Arroyo A major shakeup in the Red Sox' middle infield took place on Friday. The Red Sox have DFA'd Christian Arroyo after nearly three years with the team. Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo

The Boston Red Sox recalled infielder Luis Urías from Triple-A Worcester, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced on Friday.

The Red Sox acquired Urías shortly after Tuesday’s trade deadline in a deal that sent Single-A pitcher Bradley Blalock to the Milwaukee Brewers. He spent nearly four years with the Brewers and two prior years with the San Diego Padres before coming to Boston.

Urías was a highly-ranked prospect when he was in the Padres’ system and was the Brewers’ everyday infielder for two years. But an injury on 2023 opening day kept him out for some time, only playing 20 games with the Brewers. He spent most of this season playing for Nashville, Milwaukee’s Triple-A affiliate, batting .233 (27-for-116) and hitting five doubles and four home runs in 29 games.

Boston hopes to salvage Urías’ underwhelming season, and he will likely be getting plenty of reps at second base, Boston’s least clear infield position.

In addition, the Red Sox have designated infielder Christian Arroyo for assignment.

Arroyo was claimed off of waivers on August 13, 2020, and has become a key member of the Red Sox ever since. He has batted .263 (182-for-689) and hit 18 home runs and 94 RBIs in 224 games as a Red Sox. His three years with the Red Sox is the most he’s ever spent with one organization, with major league experience in San Francisco, Tampa, and Cleveland.

Arroyo had overperformed expectations since the Red Sox acquired him, but inconsistency and injury struggles kept him from a true everyday role with the team. Arroyo was part of a crowded middle infield in 2023 alongside Yu Chang, Pablo Reyes, and the recently-traded Kiké Hernández. Urías’ arrival and the imminent return of shortstop Trevor Story only exacerbate the logjam. The Red Sox had to make room for everyone, and Arroyo was the one to go.

The Boston Red Sox will begin a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. That series will almost certainly feature Urías’ first game in a Red Sox uniform, as well as the first without Arroyo since 2020.