Red Sox ‘News to me’: Justin Turner downplays impact of trade deadline rumor, says he’s ‘loved every second’ with Red Sox The Miami Marlins reportedly believed they were close to a deal to acquire Turner. Justin Turner was the center of a trade rumor that became public following the deadline. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Justin Turner is happy to still be with the Red Sox following the trade deadline, even if a trade involving him might have almost happened.

The Red Sox’ infielder and designated hitter was surprised to learn of the report that the Miami Marlins believed they were close to acquiring him.

“News to me,” Turner said Friday, via The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “I don’t know anyone in this room knew where we stood, what we were going to do [as a deadline buyer or seller].”

Boston had ‘extensive talks’ with Miami ahead of Tuesday’s deadline before a potential deal fell through, leading the Marlins to acquire Josh Bell and Jake Burger instead, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Levi Weaver reported. Even though it was reported that Turner wouldn’t be moved a few days prior to the deadline by WEEI’s Rob Bradford, the Red Sox’ decision to listen to offers was put by The Athletic as “the way modern front offices operate, gauging values of players, setting a bar for a return and generally acting if a potential trade partner exceeds that standard.”

Advertisement:

Turner was just one of a few Red Sox veterans rumored to possibly be traded prior to Tuesday, which he admitted caused a bit of uneasiness. However, Turner sensed some happiness within the Red Sox’ clubhouse that the team is sticking together as they’re 57-52 following Friday’s loss to the Blue Jays.

“It was a teeter-totter of emotion: ‘Are we going to get somebody? But I hope we keep everybody,’ ” Turner said. “When the trade deadline passed and everyone stayed, there was definitely a sigh of relief. Maybe there’s some frustration we didn’t add anybody, but there’s some joy that we kept the guys who could’ve been dealt.”

Now, the Red Sox will try to push for a playoff spot after keeping their team together at the deadline. They’re three games back of a playoff spot entering Saturday.

But beyond that, Turner’s future in Boston is unclear. The 38-year-old has a $13.4 million player option for the 2024 season that could turn into a $6.7 million buyout if he opts out.

As Turner said, “I’ve loved every second” of his time in Boston so far, he hasn’t given much thought to what he’ll do with that option.

Advertisement:

“I’m not really worried about whatever happens in the offseason,” Turner said. “I’m worried about being here, being part of the Red Sox right now. That’s all I really care about.”

Turner could be in-line for another solid payday this offseason with his performance at the plate this year. He’s hitting .286 with a .837 OPS to go along with 17 homers and 71 RBIs. He’s also improved in each month he’s been with the Red Sox, seeing his batting average, OPS, and RBIs increase each month.

In addition, Turner has been viewed as a critical presence in the Red Sox’ clubhouse. He was the Red Sox’ recipient of the 2023 Heart and Hustle Award and was recognized for his achievement prior to Friday’s Red Sox game. The award is voted on by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association and is given to the player who demonstrates “a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game.”

“It’s an honor,” Turner told NESN’s Tom Caron. “Obviously, coming over here in my first year with a new organization and trying to make a good impression. I’ve said it many times, you don’t just show up and get respect. You’ve got to earn it.

Advertisement:

“So, I feel like I’m doing my best to make everyone in the City of Boston proud, with the [jersey No.] 2 on my back representing RemDog (Jerry Remy) as well.”

"I feel like I'm doing my best to make everyone here in the city of Boston proud."



Justin Turner on his nomination for the Heart & Hustle Award. @TomCaron | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/CKNKo59N8p — NESN (@NESN) August 5, 2023

Turner hasn’t played in the first few games of August, missing time as he deals with a left heel contusion.