4 takeaways as Red Sox fall, 5-4, to drop another game in critical series against Blue Jays

Rafael Devers hurt Boston in the third, then he hit a three-run blast in the fourth, but Toronto answered twice more.

When this crucial series began, the Red Sox – despite their recent struggles – had a chance to leapfrog the Blue Jays and take over the American League’s third Wild Card spot.

Instead, after a 7-3 loss Friday and a 5-4 loss Saturday, they now find themselves four games behind the Blue Jays with the series finale set for Sunday afternoon. Boston has dropped six of seven, fallen back into last place in the division, and regressed to look like the team it did earlier this season prior to an unexpected mid-summer surge.

Boston entered the series 7-0 against Toronto this season, but that trend has quickly changed.

The Red Sox (57-53) had their moments Saturday – including a three-run shot from Rafael Devers and a strong relief outing from Josh Winckowski – however it wasn’t enough against a Blue Jays (62-50) team that pounces on its opponents’ weaknesses.

A mysterious benching of Alex Verdugo, a costly error from Rafael Devers, and a head-scratching base-running blunder in the ninth from Reese McGuire were all too much to overcome.

“I’m very disappointed,” manager Alex Cora said. “This is probably one of my worst days here in this organization.”

They didn’t do themselves any favors in the third inning.

The Blue Jays took a 3-0 edge in the third, thanks in part to a string of fielding miscues from the Red Sox.

All three runs were earned, and nothing the Red Sox did was egregious, but it was enough to give a good team the opening it needed.

Brandon Belt started the action with a solo shot over the Green Monster off Nick Pivetta. With two outs, George Springer grounded a ball to third. Devers made a slick stop, then he tried to nab the speedy Springer and delivered an errant throw.

Springer sprinted to second, then he stole third on a high throw from Connor Wong that Devers knocked forward to prevent any further damage. Alejandro Kirk plated Springer on a double to left-center, Matt Chapman reached on a single that Devers could have had, then Daulton Varsho singled to drive in Kirk.

Devers now has 14 errors on the season, matching his total from last year and tying him for third-most in the majors. He had 22 two seasons ago, and looked to be improving in that regard, but he’s taken a step back this year.

The Red Sox lead the majors in errors with 77 in 110 games.

Rafael Devers quickly redeemed himself.

If Devers makes a fielding error, there’s a decent chance he’s going to make up for it at the plate.

In the fourth inning, he golfed an extremely low José Berríos offering 430 feet to right to knot the game at 3. Masataka Yoshida and Justin Turner, who reached on singles, both scored. Just like that, after Devers’ 26th blast of the year, it was a new ballgame.

The Red Sox had a patient and simple approach at the plate, then they let their superstar take care of the rest to even the score.

Devers, who also singled in the first, is hitting .394 against the Jays this season. He has six homers in 17 games since the All-Star break.

Toronto struck back, but Josh Winckowski limited the damage.

The Blue Jays reclaimed the lead in the sixth, when Belt plated Davis Schneider with a sharp single to left off Brennan Bernardino. Bernardino, pitching for the first time since July 30, looked shaky and allowed three hits and a walk while retiring just one batter.

Toronto loaded the bases, then Cora took Bernardino out and put in Winckowski. He entered in an extremely unenviable position, yet he managed to get Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to ground into a 6-3 double play.

Surrendering the run wasn’t ideal, however, it could have been a whole lot worse considering the circumstances. Winckowski, who has been a pleasant surprise this season, lowered his ERA to 2.82. He’s only allowed one earned run in his last eight appearances.

Boston had chances late in the game and nearly rallied.

The Red Sox had runners at second and third in the bottom of the sixth, however, nothing materialized and the score remained 4-3 Toronto.

Yoshida recorded his 1000th career hit – between Nippon Baseball League (884) and Major League Baseball (116) – in the eighth, but Turner grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.

Toronto added one in the top of the ninth. In the bottom of the frame, Adam Duvall legged out an infield single with one out, McGuire singled, then newcomer Luis Urías drove Duvall in on a single.

Wong got ahold of one, but Kevin Kiermaier drifted toward the Monster to make the catch and doubled off McGuire – who inexplicably rounded third, tried to retreat, and found himself closer to third than second when the throw arrived.

Cora, Wong, and McGuire all said they thought it was at least off the wall. Wong said he was “a little bit” shocked when Kiermaier corralled it and threw to second.

“I couldn’t believe it didn’t get to the wall, at least,” McGuire said. “To be honest, I thought it was a homer off the bat.”

It’s impossible to say what would have happened next, but it was a brutal ending for a team that nearly put itself in position to win.

First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. on Sunday. The slumping Red Sox – in danger of letting their season slip away – will try to avoid a sweep.

“Today, we took a step back,” Cora said. “I feel responsible, because I’m the leader of this team.”