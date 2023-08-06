Red Sox Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela continues Triple-A tear by hitting homer in fifth consecutive game Rafaela, widely regarded as one of Boston's top prospects, has hit 11 homers in his first 30 games with Triple-A Worcester. Ceddanne Rafaela has been on a tear since he reached Triple-A Worcester. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Ceddanne Rafaela has continued his strong first month-plus long stretch with Triple-A Worcester by going on an historic tear over the last week.

The minor league outfielder hit another home run Saturday night, marking the fifth consecutive game that Rafaela’s hit a home run. It marks the first time in WooSox history that a player has hit a home run in that many consecutive games.

No @WooSox player had ever homered in five consecutive games … until second-ranked @RedSox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela did so Saturday: https://t.co/fylNpBTJJZ pic.twitter.com/kpEv8EHzje — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 6, 2023

Following Saturday’s win for Worcester, Rafaela has posted a .317 batting average with a 1.053 OPS to go along with 11 homers and 27 RBIs in his first 30 games in Triple-A.

The right-handed hitter has also been utilizing the entire field during his hot start. Rafaela’s homer on Saturday went down the right-field line, marking the third home run he’s hit the opposite way during his recent stretch. He’s also hit a couple more the opposite way, including his first home run at the Triple-A level.

Ceddanne Rafaela finished 2-for-4 with a home run last night!



In 26 games with the @WooSox, Rafaela has 7 home runs and a .995 OPS. pic.twitter.com/0DIp5SRzpe — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) August 2, 2023

As Rafaela has been crushing the ball with the WooSox, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Saturday what makes him stand out compared to other prospects and what he likes to see him do.

“The one thing we always want from him regardless of the numbers is controlling the strike zone,” Cora said. “He’s very unique in what he does because he chases pitches but he’s hitting.”

Rafaela hasn’t necessarily posted the best walk rate so far with the WooSox, recording a 5.2 percent walk rate (for reference, that would rank close to the bottom for qualified hitters in MLB this season). But he recorded a four-walk game on Wednesday. The only official at-bat he had in that game was a home run.

“That’s a great game for me,” Cora said. “So the more he walks, the more he controls the strike zone, the better he’s going to be.”

Not only is it Rafaela’s bat that’s made him an enticing prospect so far, but it’s also his speed on the base paths and in the field that allows him to make other highlight plays.

Rafaela’s only recorded three steals in his first 30 games with Worcester, but he had a whopping 30 steals in 60 games with Double-A Portland earlier in 2023.

There’s one play that stands above the rest, though, where Rafaela has shown his tremendous speed this season. In Worcester’s game against Rochester on July 27, Rafaela went from first to home in a sequence that started with a pitch landing in the dirt. He took off from second and quickly got up from his dive to run to third before taking off for home as Rochester’s relay throw from center field was a bit lazy.

Ceddanne Rafaela base running pic.twitter.com/z4KxvCKHPA — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) July 28, 2023

A few days later, Rafaela made a pair of impressive diving grabs while manning center field.

Two more highlight reel catches from Ceddanne Rafaela today in Worcester pic.twitter.com/FELVXU0v3Z — Tyler Murray (@LT__Murray) July 30, 2023

Rafaela has mostly played center field during his five seasons in the Red Sox’ minor league system, making it his primary position during the 2021 season. But his speed and range have also led him to play some shortstop, too.

The 22-year-old’s unique skillset has also helped climb in some prospect rankings this year. The Athletic’s Keith Law recently ranked Rafaela as the 48th-best prospect in baseball, saying he is “one of the best defensive center fielders anywhere in the minors” but his chasing at the plate offset his power and speed a bit.

“There’s such a high floor here with the defense and power; Kevin Kiermaier has played 11 years and been worth over 30 rWAR with a career .310 OBP because of his defense and has no more power than Rafaela does,” Law wrote of Rafaela. “If the Curaçao native can focus on swinging at strikes, that kind of career is within reach.”

Even if there are elements of Rafaela’s game that aren’t complete, Cora has liked what he’s seen from him in Triple-A.

“The effort. Obviously the defense. And the at-bats are getting better,” Cora said.