Trevor Story to continue rehab assignment through Wednesday, the latest possible date

Trevor Story’s return to the Red Sox is being pushed back to the latest possible date.

The shortstop will remain with Triple-A Worcester through Wednesday, which is when his 20-day rehab clock expires, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Sunday.

There was some initial optimism that Story could’ve returned prior to the expiration of his 20-day rehab clock. Cora hinted this past week that Story could’ve been called up this weekend, but that didn’t end up being the case.

After missing the first four-plus months of the season to rehab from offseason elbow surgery, Story began his rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on July 21 before moving up to Triple-Worcester on July 26, where he’s been since.

It’s been mentioned since Story began his rehab assignment that he was taking a spring training-like approach during his rehab stint. Because of that, Story said he’d like to get in 50 at-bats before making his way up to the majors, which is the typical number of at-bats he has each spring.

“I don’t know if that’s going to happen just given the landscape of where we’re at,” Story told reporters in late July of his preferred return date. “… If there’s a chance to come back a little earlier and maybe not play so much right away, all the options are on the table. Obviously with where we’re at in the standings — we’re playing well — it’s a fine balance.”

Entering Sunday, Story has logged 37 at-bats in his rehab stint. As Story’s still short of hitting his preferred workload before making his major league return, Cora made it clear on Friday that the team was letting Story dictate when he felt comfortable enough to make his 2023 MLB debut.

“It’s spring training for him,” Cora told reporters on Sunday. “I don’t think it’s the repetitions and all that. It’s how he feels body-wise and the only guy who feels that is him. We’re supporting him. We’re helping him out with everything and hopefully after these three or four days, he feels ready, he feels good physically, and we can move forward.”

Story is expected to play the WooSox’ games on Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday – taking Monday off – before his return.

The 30-year-old has produced well at the plate during his rehab stint. He’s hitting .270 with a .967 OPS to go along with three homers and seven RBIs. His arm also appears to be in good shape as he returns to shortstop after having surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow in January.

Still, Cora reiterated that Story’s return date isn’t connected to his results and is rather connected to his comfort level.

“People react differently to their rehabs and we have to respect the fact that he feels this way,” Cora said. “He’s the only guy that can tell you how he feels. It’s not on us to assume that he should be OK. That’s the way I see it.

“It’s not the arm. The repetitions are the repetitions. The at-bats are getting better. But in the end, you know what’s going to happen here. This is the best of the best and he might come out and be on fire and carry the offense for two weeks. Or he could [need time to] keep finding it. I think it’s more about the body and how he’s reacting to it. He hasn’t played in a while.”

The Red Sox will still be in the midst of their current homestand when Story’s rehab assignment ends on Wednesday. They finish their four-game set against the Royals on Thursday before hosting the Tigers for three games over the weekend.