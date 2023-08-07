Red Sox Watch: Pablo Reyes clubs a walk-off grand slam to help Red Sox snap losing streak Pablo Reyes' grand slam helped Boston secure its second win in its last nine games. Pablo Reyes hit his first home run in close to two years on Monday. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Pablo Reyes’ first home run since Sept. 5, 2021, couldn’t have come at a better time for the Red Sox.

The 29-year-old infielder smashed a walk-off grand slam on Monday night, giving the Red Sox a 6-2 win over the Royals in what stood as just their second victory in their last nine games.

Reyes, who went 3-for-4 at the plate on Monday with a double, three runs scored and a stolen base, stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with two out and the bases loaded.

He drilled a 98.2 mph fastball from Kansas City pitcher Carlos Hernandez out to deep left field. His offering clanged off the left-field foul pole, snapping what was a 2-2 deadlock and giving Boston a much-needed victory.

You can watch Reyes’ walk-off slam below:

Little has seemed to go right for the Red Sox over the last few weeks. But Alex Cora’s club did have one major call go their way en route to Reyes’ late-game heroics.

After Justin Turner flew out to right to open the ninth inning, Rafael Devers smacked a ground-rule double down the right-field line. Adam Duvall then struck out on a foul tip to put Kansas City one out away from getting out of the jam.

Triston Casas was intentionally walked to put runners at first and second for Luis Urias, who eventually worked a 3-2 count. Hernandez’ final pitch — a 100.4 mph fastball — forced Urias to check his swing.

Even though it appeared that the barrel of Urias’ bat went around for a strike, it was ruled that the Sox infielder did check his swing and was issued a walk.

The Royals appealed to first base umpire Vic Carapazza, who signaled that Urías did not swing through. Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro was promptly ejected for arguing the call.

With the bases then juiced, Reyes made Hernandez pay with his first big fly in close to two years.

As the Red Sox look to climb back into the playoff hunt this season, more appearances of the yellow City Connect jerseys might be a necessity. Boston is now 22-4 in games where they wear their City Connect jerseys, including a 7-0 record during the 2023 season.