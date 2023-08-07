Red Sox Red Sox outright Christian Arroyo to Triple-A after clearing waivers Arroyo will be back in the Red Sox organization after being designated for assignment, the team announced on Sunday. We could see the big-league return of Christian Arroyo soon, but he will play in Worcester for now. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Recently DFA’d Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo has cleared waivers and will be outrighted to Triple-A Worcester.

The Red Sox designated Arroyo for assignment on Friday to make room on the 40-man roster for newly-acquired infielder Luis Urías. No other team picked up Arroyo, giving the Red Sox the right to place him on their Triple-A team without giving up a roster spot.

Arroyo had been a key member of the Red Sox since they claimed him off waivers from Cleveland in 2020. In those three years since shipping up to Boston, Arroyo has hit 18 home runs and 93 RBIs with a batting average of .264 and a .716 OPS. His 224 games with the Red Sox are more than the number of games he has played in San Francisco (2017), Tampa (2018-19), and Cleveland (2020) combined.

Advertisement:

Throughout his Red Sox tenure, Arroyo had been a serviceable second baseman. But he found himself in the middle of a very crowded middle infield this year alongside Yu Chang, Pablo Reyes, and Kiké Hernández. He did not perform consistently enough to stand out from the others, and an early-season hamstring injury robbed him a month’s worth of chances.

It soon became clear that there wasn’t enough room for all four players on the roster. As a result, changes would soon come to this middle infield. Hernández was the first to go, whittling the Red Sox’ available infielders down to just three. But Urías’ arrival meant that more changes were necessary. Chang’s defense was too valuable to give up and Reyes was in the midst of a breakout season. Arroyo was the odd man out.

But Arroyo cleared waivers and chose not to elect free agency. This allowed the Red Sox to keep him and send him to Worcester without using up a spot on the 40-man roster.

It is unclear whether or not Arroyo will return to the major league club at any point this season, or what his long-term future with the organization is. But, for now, Arroyo will remain a Red Sox and will likely be the first man up if something happens to one of the middle infielders on Boston’s roster.