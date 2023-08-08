Red Sox 4 things to know about new Red Sox reliever Dinelson Lamet The Red Sox called Lamet up to their big-league team on Monday. New Red Sox reliever Dinelson Lamet looks to revitalize his once-illustrious career. John Bazemore/AP Photo

This pitcher is “built different.” At his peak, he had a true talent for striking batters out and getting them to chase his deadly pitches. When he first broke out as one of MLB’s best starters, his starts were “starting to become must-sees” because this pitcher had “ace stuff.”

These quotes are not in reference to Framber Valdez, Max Scherzer, Corbin Burnes, or even Justin Verlander. They refer to the newest member of the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox selected right-hander Dinelson Lamet’s contract to the active major league roster on Monday, designating left-hander Richard Bleier for assignment in order to make room for him on the active roster.

Lamet had been playing for Triple-A Worcester since the Red Sox signed him on June 28, notching a 3.72 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 16 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched. Most of Lamet’s innings in Worcester were starts, but he will join the bullpen in Boston.

Before he came to Massachusetts, Lamet had an up-and-down career. He was an integral part of the San Diego Padres’ rotation for nearly half a decade before being dealt to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the Josh Hader trade in 2022. He never played a game for the Brewers, who could not find room for him on the roster and designated him for assignment. The Colorado Rockies claimed him off of waivers shortly afterward, averaging a 4.05 ERA for the rest of that season. But he performed poorly to begin 2023, which led the Rockies to release him on June 17.

How did Lamet go from a rotation mainstay for a playoff team to being DFA’d by one of the least successful teams in baseball this year? What made the Red Sox sign Lamet to a contract, and what does he bring to the bullpen?

As baseball powered its way through the 2020 season during the pandemic, Lamet dominated whenever he stepped onto the mound.

He gave San Diego 2.3 wins above replacement (per Baseball Reference), which ranked as the tenth-best WAR in MLB. He found himself near the top of many other statistics leaderboards too, tying for the seventh-most strikeouts (93) and finishing with the fifth-lowest ERA (2.09), third-lowest WHIP (0.855) and second-fewest hits per nine innings (5.087) in all of baseball.

His efforts did not go unnoticed. Lamet made the All-MLB Second Team that season alongside aces Gerrit Cole and Clayton Kershaw, and was in serious consideration for the NL Cy Young Award. The award ultimately went to Trevor Bauer, who at the time played for Cincinnati. But Lamet finished in fourth place, behind Bauer, Yu Darvish, and Jacob DeGrom.

Of course, Lamet is no longer with the Padres and his career has not been the same since. But his 2020 season showed his undeniable talent. If Lamet can bring a fraction of his 2020 form to Boston, then he will provide massive value to this bullpen.

Lamet has four pitches, including his once game-breaking slider.

Lamet’s not-so-secret weapon he used to dominate hitters in 2020 was his slider, one of the filthiest pitches in the game at that time.

Lamet relied on his slider for 53.4% of all his pitches that year, and for good reason. Opponents had a measly 0.080 batting average and a .120 slugging percentage against it. That slider resulted in just ten hits, and only three of those hits reached extra bases. Because of its dominance, Baseball Savant ranked it the best pitch in terms of run value that season.

While it may no longer be the unhittable pitch it used to be, Lamet’s slider is still a strong part of his arsenal. He used it 52.5% of the time last season, and opponents only hit .162 against it. That number jumped to .309 this year, but that average accompanies an expected batting average (xBA) of .185. It’s possible that luck just wasn’t on his side this season.

But Lamet’s slider isn’t his only pitch. He also wields a fastball that travels at 94.5 mph. Baseball Savant ranks that fastball in the 78th percentile in terms of velocity, and the 87th percentile in fastball spin. It’s not as lethal as his slider is, nor has it ever been, but he still uses it 21.7% of the time.

Lamet uses two more pitches: a sinker and a changeup. He’s used his sinker 28.8% of the time this season, which is more frequent than his fastball, but he’s only thrown it 129 times in six seasons at the big-league level before 2023, and its xBA of .357 this year suggests that it still needs more development. In addition, he almost rarely throws his changeup, using it only 2.5% of the time. It would be nice to see Lamet consistently throw those two pitches more, but he can absolutely get by with just his fastball and slider.

The injury bug tends to bite Lamet.

Perhaps Lamet’s biggest weakness is his durability. His first major setback was perhaps his biggest. He underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in late March 2018, just days before the first full season of his career. He missed that entire year and made his return to the big leagues in July 2019.

He stayed healthy for his elite 2020 season until the playoffs, when bicep tightness sidelined him at the end of September. The very next season, he sprained his UCL and missed most of the first month of 2021. He played just two innings in his return before experiencing forearm tightness, which kept him sidelined for nearly two additional weeks.

The Padres moved Lamet to their bullpen in 2022, and the Rockies mostly kept him there when they acquired him. He stayed fairly healthy as a relief pitcher, but back stiffness sidelined him for two weeks on May 4. The Rockies converted him to a starter upon his return, and that’s where his troubles began. His 18 earned runs in just 15 innings as a starter is more than all earned runs in his relief appearances combined. This lack of productivity is what led Colorado to release him.

The Red Sox plan on using Lamet in the bullpen, where he was at his healthiest and most productive in the past two years.

He has Pedro Martinez’s seal of approval.

When news first broke that the Rockies designated Lamet for assignment, the Red Sox knew they had to have him.

The Red Sox have wanted to acquire the right-hander for a while, and they immediately jumped at the chance once the opportunity arose. Several people associated with the Red Sox reached out to him to convince him to move to Boston.

According to The Athletic’s Chad Jennings, Hall-of-Fame pitcher and Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez was one of the key members of Lamet’s recruitment process.

“When Dinelson Lamet was released by the Rockies, the Red Sox made an immediate push to sign him,” Jennings wrote. “One of the first to reach out was Pedro Martinez.”

Lamet’s upside likely encouraged the Red Sox and Martinez to recruit him. After all, it was only three years ago when he finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting. And now that Lamet is officially a Red Sox, Martinez is reportedly “very enthusiastic.”

Martinez and the Red Sox don’t see Lamet as the struggling pitcher who the Rockies gave up on. They likely see him as a very talented pitcher who has shown that he can rise to the top of Major League Baseball. They traded for Lamet as an upside swing for an inconsistent Red Sox pitching corps, and he will soon get his chance to prove that he can still pitch at a high level.