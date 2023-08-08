Red Sox Alex Cora reveals when Trevor Story, Chris Sale are expected to return for Red Sox "I think it’s time to go. I feel like I’m ready to compete." (Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe)

With the Red Sox currently trying to stay afloat in the AL Wild-Card race, reinforcements are on the way for Alex Cora’s roster.

The Red Sox manager announced on Monday that shortstop Trevor Story is expected to be lifted from his extended rehab assignment and will be in the lineup for Tuesday’s home matchup against the Kansas City Royals. It will be Story’s 2023 debut after missing most of the season while recovering from major offseason elbow surgery.

Initially, it looked as though Story was going to play through all 20 games of his minor-league rehab assignment in order to shake off the rust, setting him up for a return later this week. But with Boston currently in a 2-7 slide, time isn’t necessarily on the Red Sox’ side at this juncture of the season.

In addition, Cora noted that there’s a “good chance” that Chris Sale will return to the big-league roster on Friday and is slated to start in Boston’s series opener against the Detroit Tigers.

“I think just getting the games under the belt, getting those game reps was obviously a big part of the progression,” Story told reporters on Monday. “And [it] felt like the work went really well in [Double-A] Portland and in [Triple-A] Worcester. So just kind of a mini Spring Training, if you will, is what it took for me to feel like the body and everything is ready to go. So there will be some ebbs and flow to it I think, but I’m ready to go now — I’m excited.”

Story, who went under the knife back in January to correct his elbow issues, is expected to play every other day to ease his return back to the MLB ranks before hopefully getting cleared to play daily by next week.

“Obviously, my whole career I’ve based it on playing every day,” Story said. “And that’s a big calling card of mine and I take a lot of pride in that. Circumstances are a little different now, we want to be smart about it, and to be able to play, there’s some restrictions in the beginning stages. Talking to [Alex Cora] and talking to everybody on board, anything we think we can do to get in the lineup I think is definitely on the table.”

Story’s presence both at the plate and in the field has been missed this season for Boston, especially with Xander Bogaerts signing with the Padres in free agency back in December 2022.

Story played just 94 games for the Red Sox in his first campaign after signing a six-year, $140 million contract with Boston — batting .238 with 16 home runs, 66 RBIs, and striking out 122 times in 357 at-bats. But his pop at the plate will be a welcome addition for the 2023 stretch run.

Boston labored to find an adequate replacement defensively for Story all season long, with Kiké Hernandez’s stint at the position leading to disastrous results (15 errors).

“I feel really good at the plate, I feel comfortable,” Story said. “Really all I’m looking for is being able to compete each night and have the timing basis to do that, and I feel like I have that. [My] approach is pretty good, feeling really good with my swing. I think it’s time to go. I feel like I’m ready to compete.”

Sale is expected to make his first start for the Red Sox since exiting his outing against the Reds on June 1 due to a stress reaction in his left shoulder. In his latest rehab outing, Sale tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, relinquishing just three hits and striking out seven with zero walks.

Sale has fallen below his high standards (when healthy) this season, sporting a 4.58 ERA in 11 starts. But the southpaw was settling into a groove right before his untimely injury, posting a 2.87 ERA over his final eight starts before his shoulder ailment.

As for additional help on the MLB roster, Cora added that Garrett Whitlock (elbow bone bruise) will make another rehab appearance for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday and is scheduled to pitch three innings. If cleared without issue from that outing, Whitlock will likely rejoin the Red Sox and serve as a multi-inning reliever.

Tanner Houck (facial fracture) will pitch again on Thursday for the Worcester Red Sox. He gave up two runs, three hits, and three walks in 1.2 innings of work for the WooSox last Saturday.