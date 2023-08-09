Red Sox Red Sox first-round pick Kyle Teel dazzles in Greenville debut The catcher prospect went 3-for-5 with two RBIs Tuesday. Kyle Teel had a strong High-A debut on offense and defense Tuesday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Red Sox wasted no time bumping first round pick Kyle Teel up to High-A Greenville, and the catcher showed exactly why in his debut Tuesday.

Teel, the 14th overall selection in the 2023 MLB draft, was promoted to the Greenville Drive after three games in the Florida Complex League. In Greenville’s 14-8 win over Greensboro, he went 3-for-5 and recorded two RBI.

Even with the strong stat line at the plate, perhaps Teel’s most impressive moment on Tuesday came while he was crouched behind it. The catcher ended the top of the fourth inning with a bang, throwing out a Greensboro base runner attempting to steal second. Teel popped up quickly to make the play and keep the game tied.

DENIED.



Kyle Teel with the quick pop and he nabs Siani at second on the steal attempt. pic.twitter.com/ppYobZ2kqi — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) August 9, 2023

The inning prior, Teel recorded his first High-A hit, a single to right field. When he came back up in the bottom of the fifth, he slapped another one through the gap in right field to drive in a pair of runners.

How about your first multiple High-A RBI, Kyle Teel? Teel shoots one through the gap on the right side. Two runs come home!



Teel so far: 2-for-4, 2 RBI. He's caught a runner stealing too.



Drive 10, 'Hoppers 6 pic.twitter.com/DmaGzj06f7 — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) August 9, 2023

Teel’s summer has been action-packed. He capped off a strong year at Virginia with an appearance in the College World Series in June. A month later, the Red Sox drafted him, and in early August he’s already climbing in the minor leagues.

The quick movement through the system puts Teel in good company among all-time Red Sox prospects. According to The Boston Globe‘s Alex Speier, Teel is the first Red Sox top pick promoted to High-A in his draft year since Dustin Pedroia in 2004.