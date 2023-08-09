Red Sox first-round pick Kyle Teel dazzles in Greenville debut

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
The Red Sox wasted no time bumping first round pick Kyle Teel up to High-A Greenville, and the catcher showed exactly why in his debut Tuesday.
Teel, the 14th overall selection in the 2023 MLB draft, was promoted to the Greenville Drive after three games in the Florida Complex League. In Greenville’s 14-8 win over Greensboro, he went 3-for-5 and recorded two RBI.
Even with the strong stat line at the plate, perhaps Teel’s most impressive moment on Tuesday came while he was crouched behind it. The catcher ended the top of the fourth inning with a bang, throwing out a Greensboro base runner attempting to steal second. Teel popped up quickly to make the play and keep the game tied.
The inning prior, Teel recorded his first High-A hit, a single to right field. When he came back up in the bottom of the fifth, he slapped another one through the gap in right field to drive in a pair of runners.
Teel’s summer has been action-packed. He capped off a strong year at Virginia with an appearance in the College World Series in June. A month later, the Red Sox drafted him, and in early August he’s already climbing in the minor leagues.
The quick movement through the system puts Teel in good company among all-time Red Sox prospects. According to The Boston Globe‘s Alex Speier, Teel is the first Red Sox top pick promoted to High-A in his draft year since Dustin Pedroia in 2004.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.