Red Sox Justin Turner to miss a few games, but play through bone bruise "There's no real remedy for a bone bruise." Justin Turner during a game after he suffered his foot injury. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

Red Sox slugger Justin Turner suffered a foot injury on July 31. He returned to the lineup a few days later, but that injury is much more serious than initially thought.

As it turns out, Turner’s injury was a bone bruise, which typically takes four-to-six weeks to recover from. He told Alex Speier of The Boston Globe that he will play with the injury, citing that he can’t afford to spend any time off.

“There’s no real remedy for a bone bruise,” Turner said. “You ask a medical person, they’ll tell you 4-6 weeks avoiding impact. Obviously, I don’t have that luxury.”

Advertisement:

Turner revealed what he plans on doing to help himself recover, admitting that there isn’t much he can do on his own.

“So, trying to calm it down and get it as under control as I can and then try to go again and not piss it off,” Turner said. “You don’t really have a lot of options.”

Turner suffered the injury when he jammed his foot in the ninth inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners. The Red Sox initially deemed it a heel contusion.

Turner was likely to miss a few games due to the recent ailment, Alex Cora told reporters on Tuesday, when Turner was left off the lineup. But as of Thursday, a stint on the injury list is not being considered.

The Red Sox signed Turner as a free agent this past offseason and he has become one of Boston’s most productive hitters since then. He’s currently batting .284 with a .826 OPS, and he has 17 home runs and 71 RBIs this season. His 1.9 WAR is fourth among Red Sox position players.

So, losing Turner for any amount of time would maim the Red Sox’ lineup, but it doesn’t appear as if such a possibility is going to happen.