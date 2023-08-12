Red Sox Justin Turner returns to the Red Sox’ lineup on Saturday following a 4-game absence Boston's infielder/designated hitter has played just three games since suffering a bone bruise on his foot on July 31. Justin Turner anticipates playing through a foot injury that may bother him the rest of the season. AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson Lindsey Wasson

Despite dealing with a bone bruise on his right foot, Justin Turner is in the starting lineup for the Red Sox.

Turner suffered what was initially believed to be a heel contusion against the Royals on July 31. He missed a couple of games before returning to play on Aug. 5 against the Blue Jays, but has remained sidelined again since Aug. 7.

Turner, who will be the team’s designated hitter today versus the Tigers, expects to be dealing with the injury for a while.

Boston’s infielder and designated hitter told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier on Wednesday he actually endured a bone bruise. The injury generally calls for a four-to-six-week recovery time. However, it is clear the 38-year-old has no desire to stay on the bench for more than a couple of days at a time.

Advertisement:

“It’s there right now, but I’m going to do everything I can to get as far away from it as I can, get back in here, and go,” Turner told Speier.

Turner’s absence from the Red Sox’s lineup at any point this season has been strongly felt. He knows that, too, and appears adamantly against going on the injured list.

Since the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 1, Boston has compiled a record of 5-5. Turner has missed seven of those games and the Red Sox have lost four of them. Although, Boston has won three consecutive games.

One of Boston’s best offensive players this season, Turner is slashing .284/.353/.474. He has hit 17 home runs and driven in 71 runs over 105 games.

When the Red Sox’ offense goes stagnant, Turner’s bat is often the one to get the ball rolling again. Since June 30, he has logged at least one hit in 24 of his last 27 games. Turner is batting .324 with 33 hits and a .947 OPS in that span.

A staple in the top third of Boston’s lineup this year, Turner has stayed healthy up to this point. He and the Red Sox hope he can continue to play down the stretch without worsening his injury.