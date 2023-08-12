Red Sox Where Red Sox prospects rank in recently updated top 100 lists Baseball America and MLB Pipeline both ranked four Red Sox players in the top 100 of their recently updated top 100 prospect lists. Marcelo Mayer is still widely regarded as the best prospect in the Red Sox' system. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Red Sox didn’t move any of their top prospects at this year’s trade deadline, but they’re all on the move on a pair of prospect rankings by a pair of major outlets.

Baseball America and MLB Pipeline both ranked four Red Sox players in the top 100 of their most recent prospect rankings.

Marcelo Mayer still held his title as the Red Sox’ highest-ranked prospect in both rankings, a claim that he’s held since the team selected him No. 4 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. But he took a bit of a dip in the overall rankings for both publications.

Baseball America ranked Mayer as the No. 16 overall prospect in baseball, dropping from No. 8. MLB Pipeline ranked Mayer No. 11 in its recently released midseason rankings, down two spots from where it ranked him at the start of the season.

Mayer began the season at High-A before getting called up to Double-A Portland at the end of May, where he’s struggled a bit at the plate. The shortstop is hitting just .189 with a .609 OPS to go along with six home runs and 20 RBIs in 43 games. He has been dealing with a shoulder injury though, which recently landed him on the injured list after going through a 1-for-21 slump.

While Mayer is the consensus top prospect in the Red Sox system, the one that’s been viewed as the biggest riser by most evaluators is Roman Anthony. The 2022 draft pick has not only entered the top 100 prospect lists, but he’s also climbed his way into the top half of them.

Baseball America ranked Anthony as the No. 20 overall prospect, up 15 spots from where it had him in its last ranking. Meanwhile, MLB Pipeline ranked Anthony No. 37 overall after it didn’t include him in its preseason ranking.

The 19-year-old outfielder has wowed many with his hitting at High-A ball. He’s hitting .284 with a 1.049 OPS to go along with 11 homers and 25 RBIs at that level this season.

“His combination of bat speed, strength and the leverage in his still-projectable 6-foot-3 frame give Anthony well above-average raw power,” MLB Pipeline wrote in its profile of Anthony. “He has tightened his left-handed stroke and toned down what was an aggressive approach without losing his ability to do damage, and he walked more than he struck out in his 20-game pro debut.

“He has a similar offensive profile to fellow Stoneman Douglas product and 2007 Red Sox sixth-rounder Anthony Rizzo at the same stage of their careers, though Anthony is a far better athlete.”

Red Sox 2023 first-round pick Kyle Teel also made his debut in the top 100 prospect rankings for both evaluators. Baseball America ranked Teel as the 95th-best prospect in its ranking while MLB Pipeline him at No. 88.

The catcher starred at Virginia over the last few years, mashing 13 homers with a 1.130 OPS to help him be viewed as one of the top prospects in the 2023 draft class. The left-handed hitter has only played five games in the Red Sox’ system entering Saturday, but he’s performed well, hitting .529 with a homer and a 1.365 OPS between Rookie ball and High-A ball.

Where Baseball America and MLB Pipeline disagreed was the placement of the Red Sox’ two highest-regarded outfield prospects. Miguel Bleis was ranked as the 82nd-best prospect in baseball by Baseball America while MLB Pipeline ranked Ceddanne Rafaela as the 78th-best prospect in baseball in its ranking.

The 19-year-old Bleis struggled with Low-A Salem this year after standing out in Rookie ball last season, hitting just .230 with a .607 OPS. However, his season came to an end early as he had a left shoulder subluxation that required surgery.

Meanwhile, Rafaela has proven to be one of the most exciting prospects in the Red Sox’ system. The 22-year-old is hitting .317 with a 1.025 OPS to go along with 12 homers and 33 RBIs in his first 35 games with Triple-A Worcester. He recently went on a five-game home run streak, showcasing his power. Earlier in the year, Rafaela showed off his speed at Double-A Portland as he recorded 30 stolen bases in 60 games.