Red Sox Alex Cora appreciated gesture by Red Sox fans in Miguel Cabrera’s final game at Fenway Park The Fenway Faithful gave the legendary Cabrera a fitting send-off, a moment that the two-time MVP appreciated. Miguel Cabrera tips his cap to Red Sox fans giving him a standing ovation at Fenway Park on Sunday. Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

The Red Sox defeated the Tigers 6-3 on Sunday, with Trevor Story going 4-for-4. Boston will begin a three-game series away against the Nationals on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.

The Fenway Faithful’s salute to Miguel Cabrera: As veteran Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera stepped to the plate in the ninth inning of Sunday’s Red Sox-Tigers clash, he received an unusual response from the opposing fans at Fenway Park.

Instead of the crowd cheering against him — Boston led by three runs, and was three outs away from an important victory amid a playoff chase — Red Sox fans saluted Cabrera’s final at-bat at the iconic ballpark.

Cabrera, 40, is in the 21st (and last) season of his Hall of Fame-caliber career. Knowing that they were seeing the legendary 2012 American League triple-crown winner in the batter’s box for the last time, Red Sox fans rose and gave Cabrera a standing ovation.

Standing ovation for Miguel Cabrera as he steps to the plate at Fenway Park for the final time. ❤️



📺: @peacock pic.twitter.com/zeCcKok3Ek — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 13, 2023

Cabrera tipped his cap to the crowd in appreciation, noting afterward that Red Sox fans gave him a moment he’ll remember “my whole life.”

“I really appreciate the fans in Boston doing that,” he told baseball reporter Ken Powtak. “It was pretty awesome. I didn’t expect that. They love baseball here. They love sports here in Boston.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora saluted the fanbase for its gesture.

“That was great. These people, they get it,” Cora said, per Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe. “They understand the history of the game. There are certain days that you’re like, ‘Oh, come on, the wave?’ and all the stuff when we’re down by a lot. But they understand the history of the game. It was a cool moment.”

"We came along way from those two brutal haircuts."



Dirk and Steve Nash 😂🧡



📺: The #23HoopClass Enshrinement is live on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/1YaG24rmOu — NBA (@NBA) August 13, 2023

DWade invited his dad on stage during his @Hoophall induction speech.



"We in the Hall of Fame, dawg" 🧡



📺: The #23HoopClass Enshrinement is live on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/XlM4I36Pki — NBA (@NBA) August 13, 2023

