Red Sox Red Sox prospect named International League Player of the Week Wilyer Abreu hit six home runs this week, three coming in one game. Red Sox prospect Wilyer Abreu was named the International League Player of the Week. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The future of the Boston Red Sox’ outfield appears to be bright.

Worcester Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu was named Triple-A International League Player of the Week for position players during the week of Aug. 7-13 on Monday. Throughout the six games he played that week, he batted .591 and hit 16 RBIS, 6 home runs, and a grand slam.

Three of his homers came on Sunday’s 13-4 win against the Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. With that performance, Abreu became the first Worcester player ever to hit three home runs in the same game.

The Red Sox acquired Abreu in the trade that sent Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros on Aug. 1, 2022. He was sent to Double-A Portland to end that season, and he made his Triple-A debut in April after recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered in Spring Training.

In 80 games this season in Worcester, Abreu has batted .268 with a .906 OPS and has hit 58 RBIs and 20 home runs. Those 20 home runs tied for the 12th most home runs in the International League.

Abreu becomes the second player to win this award, joining Niko Goodrum, who won it the week of June 19-25. His pitching counterpart was Miami’s Edward Cabrera, the Marlins’ No. 2 prospect in 2022.

Three's Company!@RedSox No. 17 prospect Wilyer Abreu smokes THREE taters — and 6 in his past 5 games — for the @WooSox: pic.twitter.com/usGt7cUIUm — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 13, 2023

The Red Sox have an abundance of outfield talent in their farm system, especially in Worcester. Abreu, the Red Sox’ No. 17 prospect, shares Polar Park’s outfield with No. 3 prospect Ceddanne Rafaela, who has recently turned heads with the speed, defense, and sheer power he’s displayed in his short time at Triple-A so far.

Below Worcester, the Red Sox boast two elite outfield prospects: Roman Anthony (No. 2) in High-A Greenville and Miguel Bleis (No. 5) in Single-A Salem. Greenville’s Allan Castro (No. 30), Portland’s Phillip Sikes, and second-round pick Nazzan Zanetello could rise on prospect lists soon as well.

Abreu’s dominant week shows the productivity of Triple-A Worcester, who are currently tied with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (PHI) for first place in the International League. If Abreu keeps performing the way he has, he could be shipping up to Boston sooner rather than later.