Red Sox Here's where MLB ranks the top Red Sox prospects MLB Pipeline has released their 2023 midseason farm system rankings. Here's where the Red Sox land on them.

The Boston Red Sox appear to be set up well for the future, at least according to the experts.

MLB Pipeline updated their farm system rankings on Tuesday, and placed the Red Sox organization at 16th. The Red Sox remain at the same placement as their during MLB’s 2023 preseason update, even though their prospect pool order has changed since then.

At the top of the Red Sox’ farm system sits Double-A Portland shortstop Marcelo Mayer, who MLB Pipeline has as the 11th best prospect in baseball. Mayer has held the number one spot since the beginning of 2022, but a brand new face has emerged just behind him: High-A Greenville outfielder Roman Anthony. The Red Sox drafted Anthony in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft, and he is currently in the midst of a breakout season that has made him the 37th best prospect in baseball.

Triple-A Worcester outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (No. 3 in the Red Sox’ system) and recently-drafted Greenville catcher Kyle Teel (No. 4) made MLB’s updated Top 100 prospects list at No. 77 and No. 95 respectively, with Single-A Salem outfielder Miguel Bleis and Portland outfielder Nick Yorke ranking just outside. With these rankings, it’s hard not to notice a pattern.

“Hitters dominate Boston’s system,” wrote MLB.com’s Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra, and Jonathan Mayo, “with Mayer, Anthony, Rafaela and Teel on the Top 100 and outfielder Miguel Bleis and second baseman Nick Yorke falling just short.”

Teel, one of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects, was the Red Sox’ first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He tore up the Florida Complex League and almost immediately became the first Red Sox top pick since Dustin Pedroia to be promoted straight to Greenville, where he is currently dominating. But he’s not the only Red Sox draft pick who’s earned MLB.com’s attention this year. Second-round pick Nazzan Zanetello and third-round pick Antonio Anderson, both of whom are infielders in the Florida Complex League, have been named as the 8th and 14th best prospects in the Red Sox’ system respectively.

While the Red Sox are developing incredible hitters, they have less success with their pitchers. The highest-rated pitcher in the system is Greenville righty Luis Perales, who MLB ranks 10th in Boston’s system. This could be a reason as to why the Red Sox are not any higher on this list, but MLB Pipeline still gives some of the organization’s pitchers their flowers and credits the Red Sox for discovering them.

“[The Red Sox are] as thin as any organization in terms of pitching talent,” MLB Pipeline’s authors wrote, “Though the international scouting department has helped by finding right-handers Wikelman Gonzalez, Luis Perales and Angel Bastardo.”

Many of these prospects still have plenty of time before they’re asked to move to Boston, giving them ample opportunity to develop and potentially help the Red Sox rise in these rankings in the near future.