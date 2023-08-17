Red Sox Listen to Don Orsillo’s call of Fernando Tatis Jr. stealing home "Here comes Fernando!!" San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. steals home during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in San Diego. Gregory Hull/AP Photo

Wednesday night’s game between the San Diego Padres and Baltimore Orioles started off like any other good matchup. The Orioles drew first blood with a sacrifice fly from Anthony Santander, but the Padres responded with three RBIs before the third inning concluded. Ryan Mountcastle hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to make it a one-run ballgame, but Trent Grisham extended the Padres’ lead an inning later with a solo home run of his own. It was a fun game up to that point, but nothing too out of the ordinary.

But all of that changed a few moments later, in the same inning Grisham hit his home run. Juan Soto stood at home plate and looked into the eyes of Orioles relief pitcher Cionel Perez, determined to send teammate Fernando Tatis, Jr. home from his position at third base. But he didn’t need to. Tatis took a few steps off the bag and darted straight for home plate before Soto had left it. Tatis had just stolen home plate.

It was an outstanding play. And as any baseball fan can attest, all outstanding plays deserve an outstanding call. This play certainly got one of those calls, and it came from a voice that Red Sox fans know all too well.

“HERE COMES FERNANDO!!” shouted Padres commentator Don Orsillo. “HE’S GOING TO STEAL HOME!!!!”

Before he started calling games for San Diego, Orsillo had spent 14 years as NESN’s play-by-play announcer for the Boston Red Sox. The Melrose, Mass. native was the voice behind three World Series seasons in Boston and countless memories.