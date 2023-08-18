Red Sox Red Sox Top-10 prospect suffers lower back injury This is Mikey Romero's second major injury this season. Mikey Romero during his time at Orange Lutheran High School. Orange Lutheran High School

A top Red Sox prospect has suffered another setback.

High-A Greenville shortstop Mikey Romero suffered a back injury in the first inning of the Drive’s game on Thursday, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford. This is reportedly the same injury he suffered at the beginning of this season.

The Red Sox picked Romero in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He began his professional career in the Florida Complex League (FCL), but was promoted to Single-A Salem before the 2022 season ended. That season put his name on the map, as he averaged .304 for both teams.

While with Salem this season, he batted .217/.288/.304 until Tuesday, when the Red Sox moved him up to Double-A.

Romero’s back has already given him problems. It kept him out of the season until June of this year, when he returned to baseball with a rehab assignment in the FCL on June 23. This new injury comes a little over a month after making his Salem debut on June 7, and just two days after his promotion to Greenville.

While this injury certainly does not mitigate Romero’s injury-riddled season, he still looks to be a major league contributor down the road. MLB Pipeline has Romero ranked as the seventh-best prospect in Boston’s farm system, and SoxProspects.com has him 10th.

In addition, Romero has connections throughout the Red Sox system. Aside from getting to know various players in three different levels, he grew up with top prospect Marcelo Mayer, who currently plays for Double-A Portland.

As of Friday, there is no timetable on Romero’s return. The Greenville Drive will almost certainly play Friday’s game against the Winston-Salem Dash at 7 p.m. without him.