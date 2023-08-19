Triston Casas scratched from Red Sox lineup with tooth infection

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Triston Casas was hoping to sink his teeth into the challenge of facing Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.
Instead, he’ll be sidelined with a tooth infection.
The powerful lefty was originally in Saturday’s lineup, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters pregame that Casas wouldn’t be able to play. Cora said he’s unsure how long Casas will be out.
After a red-hot July (.348 with seven homers), Casas has cooled considerably in August (.245) but has hit four home runs. His power numbers have him in the Rookie of the Year discussion, along with teammate Masataka Yoshida.
Without Casas, Justin Turner – who has a bone bruise in his left foot – will play in the field for the first time in August.
Pablo Reyes, who has shown his versatility in the field (including on the mound) could possibly play first base for the first time in his career if necessary.
Here’s the lineup:
Alex Verdugo RF
Rafael Devers 3B
Justin Turner 1B
Masataka Yoshida LF
Adam Duvall DH
Jarren Duran CF
Pablo Reyes SS
Connor Wong C
Luis Urías 2B
Kutter Crawford is pitching. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.
