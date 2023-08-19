Red Sox Triston Casas scratched from Red Sox lineup with tooth infection Casas has 11 homers since the start of July. Triston Casas is out of the lineup Saturday against the Yankees. Mary Schwalm/AP Photo

Triston Casas was hoping to sink his teeth into the challenge of facing Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

Instead, he’ll be sidelined with a tooth infection.

The powerful lefty was originally in Saturday’s lineup, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters pregame that Casas wouldn’t be able to play. Cora said he’s unsure how long Casas will be out.

After a red-hot July (.348 with seven homers), Casas has cooled considerably in August (.245) but has hit four home runs. His power numbers have him in the Rookie of the Year discussion, along with teammate Masataka Yoshida.

Triston Casas



Top 25 HR hitters of all-time (and Casas)



HR thru their first 420 AB's ≤ 23 YO



1. Mark McGwire – 40 HR

2. Harmon Killebrew – 29 HR

3. Albert Pujols -28 HR

4. Frank Robinson – 27 HR

4. Manny Ramírez – 27 HR

6. TRISTON CASAS – 25 HR



nice pic.twitter.com/OOBOIHolYK — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) August 18, 2023

Without Casas, Justin Turner – who has a bone bruise in his left foot – will play in the field for the first time in August.

Pablo Reyes, who has shown his versatility in the field (including on the mound) could possibly play first base for the first time in his career if necessary.

Here’s the lineup:

Alex Verdugo RF

Rafael Devers 3B

Justin Turner 1B

Masataka Yoshida LF

Adam Duvall DH

Jarren Duran CF

Pablo Reyes SS

Connor Wong C

Luis Urías 2B

Kutter Crawford is pitching. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.