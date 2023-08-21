Red Sox Red Sox players, commentators, fans stunned after blown call during Sunday’s game "Oh my god. What are we doing?” Red Sox manager Alex Cora argues with umpire Junior Valentine during Sunday's game. Sarah Stier/Getty

With Sunday’s victory over the Yankees, the Red Sox swept their rivals and improved to a 66-58 record. But the victory did not come without a controversial moment.

Red Sox reliever Nick Pivetta had New York’s Harrison Bader down 0-2, and appeared to strike him out with a 96-mph four-seamer down the middle of the plate.

But home plate umpire Junior Valentine called the pitch a ball, extending the at-bat and perplexing NESN analyst Lou Merloni.

“Oh my God,” Merloni said after the pitch. “What are we doing?”

It appears as though everyone else involved thought the same thing. Pivetta, McGuire, and even Bader all began walking off the field after the pitch. When Valentine declined to ring Bader up, Pivetta stood in stunned silence.

Many fans took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to express their disagreement with the call. One fan compared Valentine to a security guard falling asleep during a robbery. Others called it the worst call they’ve ever seen.

Not even a bender, just a middle-middle fastball. That’s some real “security guard falls asleep during robbery” energy. https://t.co/1OAMFUBAZI — Michael Clifford (@SlimCliffy) August 20, 2023

Just when I thought I saw the worst call I’ve ever seen earlier this week, this happens.



“Oh my god.”

pic.twitter.com/O4zPxx4UIZ — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) August 20, 2023

This is the worst missed strike call that I’ve seen all season https://t.co/IuHoyr5ndG — Greg Ehrenberg (@gehrenbergdfs) August 20, 2023

There have been a lot of hilarious ball/strike calls this year (b/c umps are human) but this has to be the worst one I've seen. https://t.co/JwnvdYWOta — Marc Masters 🌵 (@Marcissist) August 20, 2023

