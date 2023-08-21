Red Sox Yankees’ Aaron Boone bluntly credited rivals after Red Sox completed series sweep "They’ve kicked our ass," Boone told reporters after Sunday's defeat. Aaron Boone during a Yankees game earlier in August. AP Photo/John Bazemore

Following his team being swept by the Red Sox over the weekend, Yankees manager Aaron Boone offered a candid overview.

The 6-5 defeat, New York’s eighth in a row (the team’s longest losing streak since 1995), dropped Boone’s team to 60-64 on the season, last in the division with just 38 games remaining.

“They’ve kicked our ass,” Boone told reporters after the game. “We’ve played a handful of competitive games that have come down to the end. We just haven’t been good enough.”

Sunday’s result came despite Boston blowing a late lead, a tough blow for the Yankees. The loss sends New York to nine games back of the final American League wild-card spot.

Asked if he still thinks his team can make a playoff push, Boone kept his focus on the present.

“You always have a chance, but we’re in a big hole now,” he said. “You can’t even get big-picture about it. You’ve just got tackle the next day. That’s what we’re in right now.”

In a follow-up later in the press conference, Boone interrupted a question about what he sees as reasons for optimism.

“You’re getting too big,” he said in response to rest-of-season projections. “We’ve got to be unbelievable the rest of the way. So it’s not even about that. It’s about coming to try to win a game Tuesday. And then all of a sudden you start stacking [wins] and an amazing thing happens. But we’re so far removed from that right now. We’ve got to get a win first.”

Aaron Boone with more on the Yankees' 6-5 loss Sunday against the Red Sox in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/atWxuJM5yy — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 20, 2023

Also over the weekend, Boone reportedly met with team owner Hal Steinbrenner and longtime general manager Brian Cashman. He described them as “frustrated” with the current state of the team.

They aren’t the only ones disappointed in the team’s performance, based on both fan and media reactions.

“How about this ballpark? It’s like the New York Public Library right now,” commentator Tim Verducci said during FS1’s broadcast of the Red Sox-Yankees game on Saturday. The crowd at Yankee Stadium had fallen silent following Luis Urias’s grand slam off New York starter Gerit Cole.

The local back pages were predictably unsparing.

“Eighth blunder,” read the New York Post back page.

Yet despite the Red Sox celebrating a sweep (and an 8-1 mark against New York in 2023), both teams are currently looking in from outside the American League playoff picture.

Should neither team rally down the stretch, it would be the first time since 2014 that neither the Red Sox or Yankees wound up in the postseason.