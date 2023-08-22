Red Sox Red Sox call up top-20 prospect Wilyer Abreu Outfielder Jarren Duran will likely be headed to the injured list. Worcester MA 8/16/23 Worcester Red Sox Wilyer Abreu against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Polar Park. Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly calling up outfield prospect Wilyer Abreu, per SportsMedia’s Augusto Cárdenas and MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

Abreu will almost certainly take the roster spot of outfielder Jarren Duran, who will move to the 10-day IL with a left toe contusion, per The Boston Globe‘s Julian McWilliams. Duran injured his toe during the sixth inning of Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees after attempting to climb a wall to catch a home run from Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres.

Despite multiple reports claiming that Abreu will receive his first invitation to the big leagues, Red Sox manager Alex Cora would not confirm the decision to send Duran to the IL.

Advertisement:

“We’re talking about it,” Cora told reporters after Monday’s game, per Smith. “Jarren is going to get an MRI tomorrow, see where we’re at and then we’ll decide what we do.”

This promotion could not come at a better time for Abreu, the Red Sox’ No. 17 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Abreu is in the middle of an incredible month, going .424/.528/.949 with 9 home runs and 29 RBIs in August. He had been so dominant over the past few weeks that he was named the International League Player of the Week for the week of August 7-13.

Abreu takes pride in his season and the award he won last week, and said they’re the result of hard work and perseverance.

“If you work hard and you focus on the things that you’re doing,” Abreu told Boston.com, “I think you can get something like this.”

Abreu could make his major league debut against his former organization, the Houston Astros, on Tuesday at 8:10 p.m.