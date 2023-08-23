Red Sox Mookie Betts talks return to Fenway Park, first game against Red Sox: ‘I’m really nervous’ "It’s where I grew up, and I don’t know what to expect. Hopefully it’s cool, though." Mookie Betts is one of the frontrunners for the NL MVP Award this season. AP Photo/Ryan Sun

Later this week, Mookie Betts will step into the Fenway Park batter’s box for the first time since Sept. 29, 2019. And he’ll do so as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Friday’s series-opening matchup between the Red Sox and Dodgers will stand as Betts’ long-awaited return after the Red Sox traded the All-Star outfielder back in February 2020.

I just realized that Mookie Betts plays as a visitor at Fenway for the first time in his career this weekend and honestly.. I’m not sure if I’m mentally prepared for that. pic.twitter.com/1kqxQNgZwq — Justin𐕣 (@JustinMLB) August 22, 2023

It will mark a journey that’s come full circle for Betts, who discussed his expectations for Friday’s reunion with Boston during Bleacher Report’s latest episode of “On Base With Mookie Betts.”

“This will be my first time going back since 2019. I’m really nervous,” Betts told current Dodgers teammate and former Red Sox outfielder Kiké Hernández. “Like, I’m really nervous. It’s more just that I haven’t been back in so long.

“It’s where I grew up, and I don’t know what to expect. Hopefully it’s cool, though. I think it will be fun. I’m [going to] go in there and see the clubhouse. The clubhouse is new, a lot of new things, a lot of new faces. I’m more excited to see the people, though. The people are what I remember the most.”

Betts developed into a fan favorite and one of the most talented players in baseball during his six seasons with the Red Sox.

He won the AL MVP during a 2018 season that saw Boston win a franchise-best 108 games en route to a World Series title. He also captured four All-Star nods, four Gold Gloves, and four Silver Sluggers, to go along with a runner-up spot in the 2016 AL MVP voting behind Mike Trout.

Even though Betts asked Hernandez for advice about how to approach his return to the Red Sox, his teammate told him not to fret about what type of reception he might get from Boston fans.

“I think you’re gonna be filled with love,” Hernandez said. “The locker room is nice. The visiting locker room, you’ve never been in, is not so nice. But the home new side is nice. I can tell those fans love you, they still do. I saw lot of No. 50 jerseys still every day. So, they miss you, bro. You did a lot for that team.”

With Betts approaching free agency (and a hefty new contract), the Red Sox opted to trade Betts and David Price to Los Angeles before the 2020 season in a deal that included Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong, and Jeter Downs.

The Dodgers later signed Betts to a 12-year, $365 million contract extension. So far, he’s been worth the investment for L.A.

Along with helping the Dodgers win their first World Series in 32 years during the 2020 season, Betts has slashed .279/.366/.542 with 108 home runs and 265 RBI over 437 career games with his new team.

Mookie Betts is now just three home runs away from tying his career high…which was last year. Bro keeps getting better. pic.twitter.com/rozicX5zdm — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) August 19, 2023

He has posted a 20.7 WAR so far in his four seasons with the Dodgers, and is considered one of the front-runners for NL MVP this season during a year where he’s already slugged 34 home runs and driven in 86 runs over 118 games.

Speaking to former Red Sox teammate Brock Holt last month, Betts said that he wanted to remain in Boston for his whole career.

“I know people don’t believe it,” Betts told Holt on an episode of Foul Territory. “But I wanted to stay in Boston my whole career. That’s where I grew up. That’s my life. I knew everybody there. It was a short flight to Nashville. Like, everything was perfect.”

Holt asked if Betts would have put pen to paper if the Red Sox offered the same 12-year, $365 million contract.

“Oh yeah, it was 100 percent,” Betts said. “But it didn’t happen.”

