Alex Cora discusses injury to Kenley Jansen

The Boston Red Sox may have avoided another injury scare.

Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen left Wednesday’s game against the Houston Astros in the ninth inning with right hamstring tightness. Manager Alex Cora said that they hope to have him back by Friday.

“Just tight,” Cora said of Jansen’s hamstring. “We’ll see where at tomorrow, how he feels. Hopefully, he’s ready for Friday.”

Jansen came into a tied game at four apiece in the ninth inning, throwing three pitches and recording just one out before leaving the game. He looked very uncomfortable walking off the mound with a trainer. The Red Sox sent reliever Nick Pivetta to the mound in place of Jansen, who struck out Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker to end the inning.

Boston’s relief corps has made a massive leap from last season, and Jansen is at the center of that improvement. He immediately assumed the Red Sox’ long-vacant closer role and has held the bullpen. Jansen has a 2.81 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP in his 41.2 innings pitched with the Red Sox, and his 29 saves this season are the fourth-most in the American League. This success made him the team’s representative for the 2023 MLB All-Star game.

Jansen missing any time would be a massive blow to the Red Sox. But it doesn’t appear that this injury is too serious.