Red Sox What Alex Cora hopes to see from Red Sox fans during Mookie Betts’ return to Fenway Park "This is a special kid that did a lot of great things for the organization." Mookie Betts served as a key cog on Alex Cora's 2018 Red Sox team that won a World Series title. Jim Davis / Globe Staff

Friday night will mark Mookie Betts’ first game back at Fenway Park since the Red Sox dealt the superstar outfielder to the Dodgers in February 2020.

And even though the 30-year-old Betts admitted earlier this week that he’s “nervous” about stepping to the plate in Boston for the first time since Sept. 29, 2019, his old manager, Alex Cora, believes that the former Sox stalwart won’t have to worry about getting an icy reception from the Fenway Faithful.

“It should be a standing ovation,” manager Alex Cora said of Betts’ reception, per Chris Smith of MassLive.com. “I’m obviously not going to tell the fans to get there by first pitch but they should, to be honest with you. Because it’s going to be a special moment.

“This is a special kid that did a lot of great things for the organization not only on the field but off the field, too. He’s an impactful player. It just so happens he’s playing for the Dodgers now. But I think for the game, he’s becoming one of those guys that’s the face of the game.”

Given the impressive resume that Betts crafted over six seasons in Boston, anything short of applause on Friday night will come as a surprise, even though Betts now dons Dodger blue.

The five-tool outfielder took home the AL MVP during a 2018 season that saw Boston win a franchise-best 108 games en route to a World Series title. Betts also captured four All-Star nods, four Gold Gloves, and four Silver Sluggers, to go along with a runner-up spot in the 2016 AL MVP voting behind Mike Trout.

Even though Betts should receive a warm welcome back to Boston, Cora did acknowledge that he will likely give his former player a hard time over his new media ventures in Los Angeles.

“Now he’s doing podcasts and all that stuff, wearing glasses and acting like he’s a tough customer,” Cora told Smith. “I’ll talk to him tomorrow about that. Yeah, I saw the one with Kiké [Hernández’ yesterday. I mean come on. Save it. Let’s go. He’s hearing about it. But all joking aside, he’s great. And he’s in a good spot. His family is enjoying everything they’re doing on the West Coast.”

Beyond his new podcast, Betts has clearly enjoyed his tenure with the Dodgers as far as his on-field production is concerned.

Since landing in Los Angeles, Betts has slashed .279/.366/.542 with 108 home runs and 265 RBI over 437 career games with his new team.

He’s entering Friday’s reunion with the Red Sox on a heater, going 5-for-5 at the plate in a win over the Cleveland Guardians. The perennial All-Star is now in the midst of an 11-game hit streak, posting multi-hit performances in 12 of his 20 games so far in August.

Mookie Betts has his second career 5-hit game! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6PDN7XrEqW — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2023

Betts is one of the frontrunners for the NL MVP award in 2023, batting .310 with 34 home runs and 89 RBI over 120 games while playing Gold-Glove defense at both right field and second base.

Despite his impressive showing so far in his fourth full season with the Dodgers, Cora believes that Betts’ current campaign doesn’t come close to his MVP season in 2018 with Boston.

“Nah. This year is not even close,” Cora said. “.330 [batting average] with a 1.000 OPS, stealing bases, playing defense, setting the tempo for the best team in baseball.”

Even though he’s enjoying his new chapter out on the West Coast, Betts did note in an interview with Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe that he still chats with Cora once a week.

“AC was a big part of my life and still is,” Betts told Abraham. “It’s not always baseball when we talk, it’s about life and our families. He’s always going to be a friend.”