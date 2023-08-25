Red Sox Red Sox claim Zack Weiss off waivers, transfer Corey Kluber to 60-day Injured List Weiss has pitched for the Los Angeles Angels this season. Zack Weiss delivers a pitch during a spring training game against the Rangers. Abbie Parr/AP Photo

The Red Sox claimed right-handed pitcher Zack Weiss off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Friday and optioned him to Triple-A Worcester.

They transferred right-hander Corey Kluber to the 60-Day Injured List to make room on the 40-man roster.

Weiss (6-foot-3, 210 pounds), 31, has a 5.79 ERA in 19 career Major League games with the Cincinnati Reds and Angels. He’s allowed three runs in 5.1 innings for the Angels this season.

Born in California, Weiss became an Israeli citizen in 2018 and pitched for Team Israel at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Kluber was placed on the 15-Day Injured List in late June with right shoulder inflammation. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is 3-6 with a 7.04 ERA this season, making each of his last six appearances in relief.