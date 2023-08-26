Red Sox Watch: Alex Verdugo makes history with third straight leadoff home run for Red Sox Verdugo sent one right over Mookie Betts' head on Saturday. Alex Verdugo celebrated his third straight lead off home run on Saturday. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

Alex Verdugo made history Saturday when he launched his third straight leadoff home run.

Verdugo becomes the first player in Red Sox history to record a leadoff home run in three consecutive games. He’s the third in Major League Baseball history to accomplish such a feat, joining Ronald Acuna Jr. and Brady Anderson.

A familiar face stood in right field with a great view of the ball flying over his head.

Mookie Betts made his return to Boston for the first time since he was traded to the Dodgers in 2020 — a trade that included Verdugo. He received a warm reception prior to both Friday and Saturday’s games, a sign of appreciation for his accomplishments in a Red Sox uniform.

Verdugo had other plans for Betts’ day. After falling behind 0-1 in the count during his first at-bat, Verdugo smashed the second pitch he faced high and long. Betts chased it to the wall before stopping and watching it fall on the other side of the bullpen.

One pitch is all it takes! pic.twitter.com/wSJBfDhv9k — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 26, 2023

On Friday, Verdugo didn’t even need two pitches to start the game off hot. He sent the very first Dodgers pitch of the game into the stands for his first leadoff home run of the weekend. Verdugo finished that outing 3-for-5 and with an RBI.

Verdugo has five career lead off homers, and three of those have come within the last week. He started off the three-game streak in Houston as part of Boston’s 17-1 victory over the Astros.

Betts led off strong for the Dodgers on Saturday as well. He drilled a double off the left field wall and came in to score later in the top of the first.

All eyes have been on Betts facing his former team, but Verdugo made sure to steal some spotlight against his previous team as well.