Red Sox Red Sox get some good news on Rafael Devers’ injured wrist Rafael Devers was scratched from Sunday's matinee against the Dodgers due to a sore wrist. Rafael Devers hurt his wrist during Saturday's win over the Dodgers. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

With the Red Sox in pursuit of an AL wild-card spot, Alex Cora offered up some good news following Boston’s 7-4 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday afternoon.

Rafael Devers was scratched from Sunday’s matinee after taking a pitch off the wrist the day before, but Cora noted on Sunday that Devers’ X-ray results came back negative.

Boston hopes Devers will be cleared and able to play on Monday, when the Red Sox welcome the Houston Astros for a three-game series at Fenway Park.

“That’s the plan,” Cora said postgame. “We’ll see. We’ll see how he feels.”

Losing Devers for any significant stretch of time would have severely hampered Boston’s hopes of punching its ticket back to the postseason.

In 123 games this season, Devers is batting .272 with 29 home runs and 88 RBI. Despite some lulls at the plate, Devers has played a key part in Boston’s stronger play in the second half, batting .325 and posting a .983 OPS since July 1.

Unlike a large swath of the Red Sox roster, Devers has managed to mostly avoid the injury bug during the 2023 season. Prior to Sunday, the one time the All-Star third baseman missed time due to injury this season was in July, when a calf ailment forced him to sit out for two games.

Even before Sunday’s X-ray results came in, Cora said pregame that the team wasn’t concerned that Devers’ wrist was going to be a lingering issue.

“He’s sore,” Cora said of Devers. “So we’ll just stay from him. We believe it’s a day by day thing. So it makes sense to keep him out of the lineup and go from there.”