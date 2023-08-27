Red Sox Rafael Devers ‘day-to-day’ with wrist injury; Brennan Bernardino placed on COVID-19 IL Devers suffered the injury late in Saturday's win when he was hit by a pitch. Rafael Devers wasn't in the Red Sox' lineup on Sunday.

The Red Sox won’t have Rafael Devers for Sunday’s series finale against the Dodgers, but they aren’t too concerned with his long-term health.

Devers is still dealing with an injury he suffered to his right wrist in Saturday’s win, though Alex Cora is optimistic he’ll be back in the lineup soon.

“He’ll get X-rays later on today,” the Red Sox manager told reporters ahead of Sunday’s game. “He’s sore. So we’ll just stay from him. We believe it’s a day-by-day thing. So it makes sense to keep him out of the lineup and go from there.”

Devers suffered the injury in the eighth inning when Dodgers reliever Bryan Hudson’s 91 mph fastball hit him square on the wrist. The Red Sox’ star slugger appeared to be in a good bit of pain, wincing as he took his time to go to first base while the training staff briefly evaluated him.

Devers remained in the game and actually scored an insurance run later in the inning as part of the Red Sox’ 8-5 win.

The Red Sox third baseman has mostly had a clean bill of health so far in the 2023 season. The only time he’s been ruled out of a game due to injury this season was in July, when he was dealing with a calf issue that caused him to miss a couple of games. He didn’t need to go on the injured list for the ailment.

Luis Urías replaced Devers at third for Sunday’s game while Pablo Reyes, who left Saturday’s game due to elbow pain, returned to the lineup.

In other injury-related news for the Red Sox, the team placed lefty Brennan Bernardino on the COVID-19-related injured list. Bernardino has a 2.55 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched over 43 outings this season, making him one of the Red Sox’ top arms out of the bullpen.

It’s the first time in over a year the ballclub has placed someone on the COVID-19-related injured list

To replace Bernardino, the Red Sox called up Chris Murphy. The lefty has a 3.72 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched over 13 outings this season.