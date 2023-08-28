Red Sox Report: Red Sox promote top prospect Ceddanne Rafaela from Worcester Rafaela has reportedly been called up to Boston. Recent improvements in his game may have Ceddanne Rafaela nearing a promotion to Triple A.

Ceddanne Rafaela will get his first shot at the Major League level this week, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com.

The Red Sox are calling Rafaela up to the big league club after promoting him to Worcester in June. Since joining the Woo Sox, Rafaela has hit .312 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Rafaela is an “elite speedster” who is known for being one of the top defensive prospects in baseball, according to MLB.com. MLB Pipeline says he’s a “a Gold Glover waiting to happen.”

Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story, who recently spent time in Worcester on a rehab stint, told The Boston Globe that he thinks Rafaela can be a special player.

“He’s got all the tools you could ever imagine,” Story told The Globe. He’s the best athlete on the field when he’s out there. He’s a game-changer.”

Brown also reports that the Red Sox recalled David Hamilton, added Wilyer Abreu to the paternity list, and put Pablo Reyes on the injured list.