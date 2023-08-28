Red Sox Red Sox reportedly continue to scout Japanese ace pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto So far this season, Yamamoto has posted a 13-5 record to go along with a 1.34 ERA and a 0.896 WHIP. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to be one of the top free agents on the market this offseason. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Just a year after the Red Sox added an impact bat from the NPB’s Orix Buffaloes in Masataka Yoshida, Boston is reportedly doing its due diligence on the Buffaloes’ ace pitcher — and arguably the best starter in Japan.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Red Sox were one of 10 teams on hand to watch Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s latest outing last week in NPB play.

Heyman noted that the Yankees, Mets, Cardinals, Cubs, Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Phillies, Rangers, and Tigers were also on hand to see Yamamoto toss seven scoreless innings last Wednesday.

Yamamoto could be one of the most coveted free agents on the market this offseason if the Buffaloes opt to post him. The right-handed ace, who turned 25 back on Aug. 17, has dominated once again this season in the NPB.

So far this season, Yamamoto has posted a 13-5 record to go along with a 1.34 ERA and a 0.896 WHIP. He also has struck out 135 batters in 134 innings.

The star pitcher has little left to prove in Japan at this stage of his career. He has won the Pacific League MVP the last two seasons, helping the Buffaloes win the Japan Series in 2022. The winner of the Sawamura Award (the NPB equivalent of the Cy Young Award) in both 2021 and 2022, Yamamoto won the Japanese Triple Crown in pitching in both campaigns.

Since the start of the 2021 season, Yamamoto is 46-15 with a 1.47 ERA over 71 games, striking out 546 over 523.2 innings of work and only walking 102 batters.

Yamamoto has plenty of history with Yoshdia, as the two played together with the Buffaloes for six total seasons before Yoshida signed with the Red Sox in free agency back in December 2022.

Given Boston’s lack of proven starting pitching, a young ace like Yamamoto could be worth whatever hefty contract he commands on the open market this winter if the Buffaloes do end up posting him.

