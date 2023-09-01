Red Sox Red Sox call up left-handed pitcher Brandon Walter, infielder Enmanuel Valdez from Triple-A Worcester Walter most recently appeared in a major league game in late July; Valdez has been in Worcester since early June. Enmanuel Valdez and Brandon Walter were both called up to the Red Sox on Friday. (AP Photo/Brandon Sloter)

The Red Sox recalled left-handed pitcher Brandon Walter and infielder Enmanuel Valdez to their major league roster ahead of their three-game series against the Royals.

Walter last appeared in a game for Boston in late July before being optioned to Triple-A Worcester last month. Since re-joining the WooSox on August 11, the 26-year-old owns a 1.42 ERA over 25 ⅓ innings.

The lefty will presumably come out of the Red Sox’ bullpen as he will be just one of two healthy southpaw relievers, joining Joe Jacques. Walter was used as a starter in Worcester’s rotation despite only appearing in relief for the Red Sox in 2023.

Fellow lefty reliever Brennan Bernardino was placed on the 15-day COVID-19 injured list on Aug. 27.

Boston opted to recall Walter’s arm over other pitchers currently on their 40-man roster such as Kyle Barraclough, Justin Garza, Bryan Mata, Chris Murphy, Nick Robertson, and newly acquired Zack Weiss.

Valdez is being recalled over the likes of David Hamilton and Bobby Dalbec. The 24-year-old prospect last appeared in a game for Boston in early June, mainly playing second base in 2023. He endured two separate stints on Worcester’s injured list since being optioned.

Valdez is slashing .249/.364/.491 in Triple-A this season. He hit 10 home runs, drove in 38 runs, and drew 31 walks through 51 games. He has played 44 games at second base for Worcester this year and committed just two errors at the position all season.

These two September call ups expand the team’s roster to 28 players, a limit put on clubs as of 2020. In years prior, MLB teams were allowed to call up anyone from their 40-man roster for the month of September. The league placed a two-player cap on these call-ups. The rules also only allow clubs to carry a maximum of 14 pitchers in September.