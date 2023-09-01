Red Sox Red Sox pitcher Zack Kelly makes rehab start in Greenville, first mound appearance since April Kelly suffered an elbow injury against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 12. Zack Kelly made his first mound appearance in over four months on Friday in Greenville. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Red Sox pitcher Zack Kelly got one step closer to a major league return, making a rehab start in High-A Greenville on Friday night.

The right-handed reliever hasn’t pitched since his injury against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 12. He left the mound in visible pain, drawing the attention of Alex Cora and Boston’s medical staff. Shortly after, he underwent surgery on his right elbow.

On Friday, Kelly pitched one inning in the first leg of his rehab schedule. He retired the side in four batters without a hit, earning a pair of strikeouts, and walking one batter.

Kelly appeared in just six games as a relief pitcher for the Red Sox in 2023, prior to his injury. He registered six strikeouts across 7 1/3 innings pitched, while giving up six hits and three runs, with a 3.68 ERA. In four of those outings, he didn’t allow a run.

Kelly is 28 years old but didn’t make his first major league appearance until late August of 2022. Prior to that, he was working his way through the minor leagues for five years. Kelly had another elbow injury earlier in his career which he had surgery to repair in 2020. He entered into the Red Sox minor league system the following season.

When Kelly did arrive in Boston, he made his outings count. In 2022, he had 13 relief appearances and held opponents scoreless in all but three of those games.

If Kelly doesn’t suffer any setbacks in his rehab process, he could make his way back to Boston’s bullpen before the end of the season.