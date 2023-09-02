Red Sox Jordan Lyles dominant as Royals crush Red Sox 13-2 The Royals' starting pitcher didn't allow a run from the Red Sox until the eighth inning Friday night. Kansas City Royals' Nick Loftin smiles after an RBI double, his first hit in the majors against the Red Sox. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) AP





KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jordan Lyles had one of his best outings of the season for the Royals, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out seven in eight innings as Kansas City beat the Boston Red Sox 13-2 on Friday night.

Lyles (4-15), who leads the major leagues in losses, didn’t allow a run until Alex Verdugo’s two-out, two-run homer in the eighth. He did not give up a walk and coasted as the Royals jumped to a 7-0 lead after three innings.

“Today just comes down to our offense being able to put up some runs early,” Lyles said. “At that point I’m trying not to walk guys. We put up a big number. (Catcher) Freddy (Fermin) and I were able to put it on cruise control.”

Salvador Perez hit two home runs for his second multi-homer game of the season, the first since May 2 against Baltimore. Nick Loftin, who was making his major league debut, was 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run.

James Paxton (7-5) allowed six runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Bobby Witt Jr. put the Royals on the board in the first inning with his 28th home run of the season.

“I was just trying to get on and make something happen,” Witt said. “I wasn’t trying to hit a homer.”

He’s two home runs away from becoming the first Royals player ever with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season. He already has 38 stolen bases.

Perez followed with his 20th, his seventh season with at least 20 home runs. He trails only George Brett, who had eight 20 home run seasons, in that category in franchise history.

“That was a big homer for him, his 20th,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “That’s a pretty special accomplishment. Doing it for seven seasons, now he’s only behind George Brett.

“Any time you’re in company with him, that’s pretty cool.”

The Red Sox lost for the sixth time in their last seven games, their wild-card hopes fading.

“The secondary stuff is (what) is putting us in trouble,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “The breaking ball to Witt. (Paxton) threw a good one to Salvy, who swung and missed, but the other one was uncompetitive.”

Kyle Isbel, Maikel Garcia, Witt, and Perez drove in runs in the Royals’ four-run second inning.

Loftin had a double in the third for his first hit and RBI.

“When I hit it I thought I had a chance (for a homer),” Loftin said. “I quickly realized I’m playing at Kauffman Stadium and not at Werner Ballpark in Omaha.”

He led off the sixth with a single and scored his first run on Isbel’s double. Perez and Nelson Velazquez each hit two-run homers in the Royals’ six-run sixth.

TRANSACTIONS:

Royals: OF Edward Olivares was recalled from Triple-A Omaha; RHP James McArthur was recalled from Triple-A Omaha; IF Nick Loftin was selected from Triple-A Omaha; RHP Brady Singer was placed on the Paternity List and RHP Joe Barlow was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT:

The Red Sox will send RHP Tanner Houck (3-8, 4.93 ERA) to the mound on Saturday night. The Royals have not yet announced a starter.

Former Royals World Series-winning manager Ned Yost will be inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame prior to the game.

