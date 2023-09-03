Red Sox Chris Sale dominates, Masataka Yoshida’s homer lifts Red Sox over Royals 7-3 Sale didn’t allow a run over five innings. Chris Sale throws in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. Ed Zurga/Getty Images





KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Masataka Yoshida hit a three-run homer and Adam Duvall had a solo shot to back Chris Sale as the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Sunday.

Sale (6-3) didn’t allow a run over five innings, gave up two hits and struck out five while walking two. It was the first time he hasn’t allowed a run in a start since July 12 of last season.

The Red Sox have won two straight after losing six of seven coming into the three-game set against the Royals. They came into the game 5 1/2 games behind the Rangers for the final wild card spot.

Yoshida’s three-run homer went 415 feet to right field, scoring Justin Turner and Triston Casas in the fourth inning. It was his 14th homer on the year. Duvall added a home run in the sixth inning for his 19th of the season and gave Boston a 4-0 lead.

Boston added two runs in the seventh including an RBI from Turner which came off of Austin Cox. Rafael Devers hit an RBI double in the ninth.

Salvador Perez hit an RBI single scoring Bobby Witt Jr. in the sixth and Dairon Blanco hit a two run single in the ninth off of Kenley Jansen.

Taylor Clarke opened the game and pitched a scoreless inning before Zack Greinke (1-14) went 3 2/3 innings allowing three runs on five hits.

It’s been over a month since the Royals have won a series and have lost eight of their last nine games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Alex Verdugo left the game in the middle of the bottom of the sixth inning due to left hamstring tightness. … The Red Sox reinstated LHP Brennan Bernardino from the COVID-19 Related Injured List. The club also placed RHP Garrett Whitlock on the Bereavement List.

UP NEXT

Boston will travel to Tampa Bay with Brayan Bello (10-8, 3.57) taking the mound on Monday. Kansas City sends Cole Ragans (5-4, 3.27) to the hill on Monday as they host the White Sox.

