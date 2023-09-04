Red Sox Red Sox reportedly promote 2 of their top prospects to Double-A Portland Kyle Teel has only played 17 total games in the minor leagues before earning a call-up to Portland. Kyle Teel has impressed during his limited time in the Red Sox farm system. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Red Sox’ top prospect Marcelo Mayer is currently holding court with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs this summer.

But the five-tool shortstop (and MLB.com’s No. 11 prospect in all of baseball) is reportedly going to have some company up in Maine over the final weeks of the regular season.

According to MassLive.com, the Red Sox promoted both 19-year-old outfielder Roman Anthony and 2023 first-round pick Kyle Teel to the Sea Dogs on Monday, with the two sluggers getting an early head-start on Double-A competition after crushing opponents down in High-A ball.

Even with just 12 games left on the Sea Dogs’ regular-season schedule, both Anthony and Teel had little left to prove with the Greenville Drive this summer.

Anthony — tabbed by MLB.com as the No. 36 prospect in baseball — has been the breakout star in Boston’s farm system this season.

The power-hitting outfielder, drafted by Boston in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, has been on a tear with High-A Greenville.

Once regarded as a relatively raw prospect who didn’t land on many national prospect rankings this spring, Anthony has been one of the top risers across the minor leagues.

During their midseason rankings update, Baseball Prospectus even tabbed Anthony as the No. 9 prospect in baseball, even ahead of Mayer (No. 10).

Despite batting .228 with just one home run and 18 RBI over 42 games with Low-A Salem, Anthony’s exit velocity and bat speed offered up hope that his production at the plate was set to surge.

All it took was a promotion up to Greenville to see those results play out. As the youngest player in High-A ball, Anthony batted .294 with a .412 on-base percentage, .981 OPS, 12 homers, 38 RBIs and 41 runs over 54 games.

Not enough HD Roman Anthony homers on the timeline. pic.twitter.com/z38llelddm — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) July 14, 2023

He still has plenty of room to grow, but Anthony’s pop at the plate should see him continue to assert himself as a high-ceiling prospect in 2024 as a regular with Portland.

Teel, drafted by Boston back in July with the 14th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, has yielded impressive returns during his short time in the minor leagues.

Tabbed as a polished, athletic catching prospect with a high contract rate and plus defensive skills, Teel hasn’t missed a step after batting .407 with 13 home runs and 69 RBI as a junior at Virginia.

After playing just three games with the Florida Complex League in early August, Teel leapfrogged low-A Salem and went right to Greenville. In just 14 games with the Drive, Teel batted .377 with .938 OPS, four doubles, nine RBI and 10 runs scored while throwing out 31 percent of base stealers.

Mayer, who is currently on the IL, joined Portland back in late May, while second baseman Nick Yorke (Boston’s No. 6 prospect, per MLB.com), is in the midst of a bounce-back season with 13 home runs and 61 RBI over 101 games with the Sea Dogs.

