Red Sox Watch: Justin Turner launches two-run homer to open scoring against Baltimore Orioles It was Turner's 23rd home run of the season. Justin Turner started off hot against the Orioles on Saturday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

It took the Red Sox a long time to get anything going offensively against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. Justin Turner made sure that didn’t happen again Saturday.

Boston’s veteran power hitter launched his 23rd of the season, a two-run shot in his first plate appearance of the day. Turner dug deep on a ball low and inside, sending it over the Green Monster and giving the Red Sox a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Turner was 1-for-3 on Friday night, accounting for one of just four hits by Boston in an 11-2 loss to Baltimore. Turner has 139 hits and 94 RBI in his first season with the Red Sox. He’s been in the MLB since 2009 and won a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

Fans waited through a rain delay for Saturday’s game to begin, but still filled Fenway Park and cheered loudly for Turner, who’s had a strong season in Boston.

The Red Sox boast one of MLB’s most productive offenses this season, but failed to get the bats going in game one of their series with the Orioles. They had a much better start on Saturday, getting three hits in the first inning alone, including Turner’s.