Red Sox Wilyer Abreu records first career five-hit game in Red Sox loss to the Baltimore Orioles Abreu went a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs. Wilyer Abreu had five of the Red Sox's 23 hits on Saturday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

When Wilyer Abreu stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, the pressure was on his shoulders.

Two outs, down two runs with runners in scoring position, the 24-year-old delivered another base hit. It was Abreu’s fifth hit of the game, a career-high personally and a team-high for the Red Sox on Saturday.

In the end, Boston came up one run short, losing 13-12 to the Baltimore Orioles. But for Abreu, it was another impressive night early in his major league career.

Abreu was called up to the Red Sox from Triple-A Worcester on Aug. 22, replacing the injured Jarren Duran. He quickly found his way into the batting rotation and hasn’t looked back.

Advertisement:

On Saturday, Abreu reached base on all six of his plate appearances. He was walked once, keeping his perfect day at the plate intact. He also recorded one double, drove in three runs, and scored two of his own.

“[Abreu] controlled the strike zone, he’s really good at what he does,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “He understands what he needs to do, the situation, and he’s a good hitter.”

Abreu’s last hit nearly had enough power to bring home the game-tying run, but the Red Sox elected to hold Trevor Story at third base, seeing that the throw would likely have been in time.

High-five for Wilyer Abreu!



The first 5-hit game for the No. 17 @RedSox prospect comes in The Show! pic.twitter.com/HKPAovpwhv — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 10, 2023

Not only did Abreu score career-highs, but he also joined elite company in Red Sox and MLB history. He is the first Boston player to record multiple games with four or more hits within their first 12 career games. Only 12 other MLB players have accomplished that feat. Kyle Schwarber was the last player to do so in 2015.

Despite that, the Red Sox weren’t able to get a win. And that takes some of the shine away from the night for Abreu.

“It feels good individually, obviously, to be able to have a five-hit game in such a short period of time in the league,” Abreu said through a translator. “But at the same time, I feel disappointed that we weren’t able to win the game tonight.”