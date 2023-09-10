Red Sox Red Sox lefty James Paxton out for season with knee inflammation Nick Pivetta will start in his place. James Paxton pitches against the Oakland Athletics. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

James Paxton won’t pitch again this season, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Sunday.

The left-hander is heading to the 15-day injured list with right knee inflammation.

Nick Pivetta will take his place in the rotation, and right-hander Nick Robertson is rejoining the roster from Triple-A Worcester.

“We looked at pushing (Paxton) back, Cora told reporters. “I don’t think it makes sense to push him … He’s been through so much in his career.”

Paxton, a 6-foot-4, 212-pound, 34-year-old from British Columbia, started just six combined games in 2020 and 2021. He missed the entire 2022 season following Tommy John surgery.

He finished his first year in Boston with a 7-5 record and 4.50 ERA. Paxton, a pending free agent, made 19 starts and struck out 101 batters in 96 innings.

"Trying to push him back to see if he can bounce back but, I don't think it makes sense to push him"



Alex Cora on James Paxton being placed on the injured list | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/Oiga2UHy8w — NESN (@NESN) September 10, 2023

He was electric in June, posting a 1.74 ERA in five starts and earning American League Pitcher of the Month honors. His production dipped considerably in July, August, and September.

Boston initially pushed his scheduled start to Tuesday against the Yankees, but eventually decided shutting him down entirely would be best.

James Paxton won't pitch again in 2023. Nick Pivetta will stay in the rotation for the rest of the season. Alex Cora clearly had a different tone today about where things stand, and said with resignation, "With where we are in the standings." — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) September 10, 2023

In other news, the Red Sox reinstated right-hander Garrett Whitlock from the Bereavement List and optioned left-hander Joe Jacques to Worcester.

As of Sunday morning, Boston is seven games out of the third wild card spot.