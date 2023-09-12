Red Sox Watch: Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela clubs first big-league home run against Yankees Rafaela blasted 20 home runs over 108 combined games between Portland and Worcester this season. Ceddanne Rafaela opened Tuesday night's game against the Yankees with his first big-league home run. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela’s glove and versatility out on the field helped pave his path to the big leagues.

But the 22-year-old center fielder/second baseman also has plenty of pop at the plate.

Boston’s No. 3 prospect (according to MLB.com) showcased his power during Tuesday night’s game against the Yankees, obliterating an inside fastball from New York stater Carlos Rodón for his first career MLB home run.

Rafaela, serving as the leadoff hitter in the second leg of Boston’s doubleheader against New York, pounced on the first pitch delivered by Rodón.

Advertisement:

Rafaela’s habit of chasing pitches out of the zone yielded bombastic results in this at-bat, with the youngster turning on Rodón’s fastball and depositing it into the Green Monster for a leadoff dinger.

Rafaela’s blast clanged off the light tower in left, with the pitch traveling 400 feet.

Here’s a look at Rafaela’s first big-league homer:

Ceddanne Rafaela with LIGHT TOWER POWER on his FIRST career homer 🙌 #RedSox pic.twitter.com/vZoFpQm6Gl — NESN (@NESN) September 12, 2023

As noted by the Red Sox’ J.P. Long, the most recent Red Sox players to hit a leadoff homer at the age of 22 or younger before Rafaela were Mookie Betts (2014-15), Ellis Burks (1987), and Reggie Smith (1967).

Rafaela’s power surge shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, given the production he generated in the minor leagues this season.

Along with his sterling defensive play at both second base and center field, Rafaela batted .302 with 20 home runs with 79 RBIs over 108 combined games between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester this season.

Rafaela has impressed during his limited time up with Boston this month, batting .346 with three extra-base hits and two RBI over 13 games. Plate discipline stands as one of the few areas for him to correct, as he has struck out 12 times over 26 at-bats.

Advertisement:

He’s already collected one web gem out in center with the Red Sox, robbing Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander of extra bases with a leaping snag on Sunday afternoon.

CEDDANNE RAFAELA WITH HIS FIRST HIGHLIGHT GRAB IN CF! pic.twitter.com/Ti3sCJQ9KM — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) September 10, 2023