Red Sox Tuesday's game had the lowest paid attendance for a Red Sox-Yankees matchup since 1999 Minus the COVID-restricted seasons in 2020 and 2021, of course. The Red Sox and Yankees are at the bottom of the AL East.

The Red Sox lost Game 1 of Tuesday’s double-header against the Yankees, and a surprisingly small amount of people watched them do it.

According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, the Red Sox announced an attendance of 30,029 at the game.

That’s the lowest paid attendance for a Red Sox-Yankees game since 1999, other than 2020 and 2021 when COVID restrictions were in place, Speier reports.

Fenway Park has a capacity of 37,755 according to MLB.com.

It’s been a rough season for the Red Sox and Yankees who are hovering around .500 at the bottom of the AL East. Boston (73-71) has a slight edge over New York.



It’s been a decade since the Red Sox’ record-setting home sellout streak was snapped in 2013. The 820-game streak was the longest in professional sports history and lasted for ten years in a row.

